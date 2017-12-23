NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Gibson: Selecting Proteas a 'good nightmare'

2017-12-23 17:20
Ottis Gibson (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas coach Ottis Gibson says that selecting a side for the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe is like a "good nightmare".

South Africa take on Zimbabwe in the first ever four-day, day/night Test match in Port Elizabeth on Boxing Day, and there are a couple of difficult selection conundrums for the hosts heading into the clash.

The return of Proteas veteran means that there will be changes to the top order, while Dale Steyn's return to fitness also means that there are some big calls to make in the bowling department. 

Then there is Faf du Plessis, who is still trying to recover from a back strain. He is likely to play against Zimbabwe, but a final call has still not been made. 

Gibson, though, believes that the Proteas will have a quality side whichever way they decide to go. 

"Some nightmares you want to wake up quickly from but this one is a good nightmare because you are bringing back such good quality players," Gibson was quoted as saying on Cricinfo.com.

"It's going to be interesting selection but if we get right and you look at the strength of the team we can put on the park, that's a pleasing thing.

"It's good to have all those guys back. Getting the right blend is going to be a challenge but it's one we're all looking forward to."

Steyn got through 12 overs without taking a wicket in a South African Invitation XI warm-up game against Zimbabwe this week while Bavuma, the likeliest to make way should the Proteas sacrifice a top order batsman for De Villiers, made 70 in that match.

proteas  |  ottis gibson  |  cricket
