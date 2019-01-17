NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Gibson must lead Proteas to CWC glory to keep job

2019-01-17 10:35
Ottis Gibson
Ottis Gibson (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - As things currently stand, Proteas coach Ottis Gibson needs to lead the team to Cricket World Cup glory later this year if he wants to keep his job.

Thabang Moroe, Cricket South Africa's CEO, told Netwerk24 that Gibson’s current contract stipulates that he needs to win the World Cup in order to start negotiations for a contract extension.

"When Cricket South Africa’s board appointed Ottis, it was with the sole mandate of winning the World Cup. If he achieves the goal, we will look at a possible contract extension," Moroe said.

Moroe added that there have been calls for Cricket South Africa’s board to discuss Gibson's current contract and possibly amend it.

"As things currently stand, because the board is yet to meet, Ottis' contract won’t be extended if the Proteas don’t win the World Cup," Moroe stressed.

Since Gibson took charge of the Proteas in August 2017, the team has fared well.

The recent 3-0 Test series win over Pakistan has taken them to No 2 on the ICC Test rankings, while they are ranked fourth in ODIs and fifth in T20Is.

They Proteas are currently unbeaten in seven consecutive home Test series and they are expected to make it eight against struggling Sri Lanka next month.

Before the Sri Lanka series, the Proteas will play five ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan.

It remains to be seen whether more successes in these series could sway the Cricket South Africa board's decision regarding a possible amendment of Gibson's contract.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup, hosted by England and Wales, is scheduled for May 30-July 14.

Fixtures
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Tuesday, 22 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Durban 13:00
Friday, 25 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
