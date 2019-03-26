Gibson: I've had 15 names for a while now

Cape
Town - Proteas coach Ottis Gibson says
he has known his preferred 15-man World
Cup squad for some time now.
The final squad is expected to be
named on April 18 ahead of the
tournament opener against England in London on May 30.
While Gibson and the Proteas
brains trust may have a good idea of the direction they would like to take,
there is still a lot of cricket to be played over the next month.
In addition to the end of the
Momentum One Day Cup this week and the upcoming domestic T20 tournament, there
are also five South Africans expected
to be in the World Cup squad who are currently playing in this year's
IPL.
Those players are Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso
Rabada, David Miller and Imran Tahir
while Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje were withdrawn from the tournament with
injuries.
"The other day I thought to myself
that I wish the World Cup was next week, because we're in such good form at the
minute and confidence is high in the team," Gibson told media in
Johannesburg on Sunday.
"The IPL is there and there
is also still a domestic season to get through.
"We've asked the guys who
have gone off to make sure that they still remember what the biggest picture is
with regards to the Proteas set-up.
"The guys who have gone to
the IPL have all got individual programmes around their fitness and their
cricket.
"We have a camp on May 12,
and we want to make sure that there are no niggling injuries. We don't want to
be taking injuries into a World Cup, so hopefully that will take care of
itself."
When asked if there was still
room for players to make a play at the World Cup squad, Gibson revealed that he
was largely settled.
"I've had 15 for a while
now, but we've got to sit with fingers crossed," he said.
"My experience of working in
the IPL is that there is always somebody who comes back with an injury.
"We just pray that with our
guys nobody comes back with anything serious enough to rule them out of the
tournament."