NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Gibson: Host broadcaster 'diligent' in exposing Aussies

2018-03-27 21:57
Ottis Gibson (Getty)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - Proteas coach Ottis Gibson has praised the role of host broadcaster SuperSport in uncovering Australia's ball-tampering during the third Test at Newlands. 

READ: Lehmann unaware of ball-tampering claim Cricket Australia

It was the footage of cameraman Zotani Oscar that has been credited with first exposing Cameron Bancroft, 20 minutes before tea on day three of the match. 

Bancroft was seen working on the ball with a foreign object and then, in another shot, was seen moving a piece of yellow tape from his pocket into the front of his pants. 

Replays of the incident were shown countless times on the Newlands big screen, and they were ultimately what caught the attention of umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth and began the investigation. 

The confession that followed from Bancroft and captain Steve Smith was, effectively, all down to the work of the SuperSport production team.

"I think the host broadcaster just did their job and did it very well," Gibson said on Tuesday.

"It seemed like they saw something a little bit untoward and they were diligent in doing their job. We’re obviously very proud of SuperSport and the job that they did."

The incident has raised questions, though, of the role of the host broadcaster in identifying such incidents. 

Gibson acknowledged that he could not recall an example of a home team having been caught ball-tampering on video evidence, but he said he would like to believe that there is no bias from the home broadcasters.

"I don’t think that’s how it was," he said.

"A lot of those cameramen have been doing this cricket thing for a long time. A lot of the time the camera follows the ball, and I think that is what happened here."

READ: Smith, Warner, Bancroft sent home amid ball-tampering scandal

Read more on:    supersport  |  proteas  |  zotani oscar  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hero's welcome for Afghanistan after qualifying for CWC

2018-03-27 21:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Warner goes 'rogue' as trouble looms Explosive new Oz cheat claim: WHOLE team in on plan Was Steve Smith lying? Shocking footage suggests he was! Lehmann, Smith set for axe 'within 24 hours' How SuperSport's cameramen caught Bancroft red-handed
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 6 Dawie Snyman: Ban SA ref for a year! No-mercy Proteas 1 match from history Morris 6-for takes Titans to Sunfoil Series title Was Steve Smith lying? Shocking footage suggests he was!

Fixtures
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Australian skipper Steve Smith's 1-Test ban for his role in the ball-tampering incident at Newlands, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Klopp and Gerrard talk management
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 