Gibson: Host broadcaster 'diligent' in exposing Aussies

Cape Town - Proteas coach Ottis Gibson has praised the role of host broadcaster SuperSport in uncovering Australia's ball-tampering during the third Test at Newlands.

READ: Lehmann unaware of ball-tampering claim Cricket Australia

It was the footage of cameraman Zotani Oscar that has been credited with first exposing Cameron Bancroft, 20 minutes before tea on day three of the match.

Bancroft was seen working on the ball with a foreign object and then, in another shot, was seen moving a piece of yellow tape from his pocket into the front of his pants.

Replays of the incident were shown countless times on the Newlands big screen, and they were ultimately what caught the attention of umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth and began the investigation.

The confession that followed from Bancroft and captain Steve Smith was, effectively, all down to the work of the SuperSport production team.

"I think the host broadcaster just did their job and did it very well," Gibson said on Tuesday.

"It seemed like they saw something a little bit untoward and they were diligent in doing their job. We’re obviously very proud of SuperSport and the job that they did."

The incident has raised questions, though, of the role of the host broadcaster in identifying such incidents.

Gibson acknowledged that he could not recall an example of a home team having been caught ball-tampering on video evidence, but he said he would like to believe that there is no bias from the home broadcasters.

"I don’t think that’s how it was," he said.

"A lot of those cameramen have been doing this cricket thing for a long time. A lot of the time the camera follows the ball, and I think that is what happened here."

READ: Smith, Warner, Bancroft sent home amid ball-tampering scandal