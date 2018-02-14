Gibson has 'no idea' over Markram's batting woes

Cape Town - Proteas coach Ottis Gibson says he isn't quite clear on what has attributed to Aiden Markram's sudden loss of form in the middle.



Markram was named captain after Faf du Plessis was forced out of the squad due to a finger injury after the first One-Day International (ODI) against India.



Since being handed over the captaincy, the 23-year-old batsman has struggled with scores of 9, 8, 32, 22 and 32.

Markram opened alongside Hashim Amla after the untimely injury of wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock after the second ODI at Centurion.



Speaking after the Proteas' 73-run loss at St. George's Park, Gibson was unsure whether the responsibility of captaining had any impact in Markram's sudden poor batting form.

"He has shown glimpses (of what he is capable of)," Gibson told reporters on Tuesday.

"I don't know if the whole responsibility around captaining has been too much for him but it seems he is trying to bat in a way that is not the Aiden Markram I saw in September. I've spoken to him about that."

Gibson does not regret putting his faith in Markram and insists that he will be the future Proteas skipper.

"This (making Markram the captain) was a decision for the future, not a decision for now. Aiden has shown all the hallmarks of someone who is going to be a good leader and with Faf out we thought we could give him the opportunity," said the Proteas coach.

"Looking back I think it was the right decision, I'm not going to second-guess myself."

The sixth and final 'dead-rubber' ODI between India and South Africa will get underway on Friday at Centurion (13:00).