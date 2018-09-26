NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Gibson explains Bavuma ODI snub

2018-09-26 22:17
Temba Bavuma (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson insists that middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma is still part of the Proteas' one-day plans despite not being picked for the Zimbabwe series.

Gibson was speaking ahead of the first of three ODIs against their neighbouring country, which gets underway on Sunday.

Bavuma, who helped Gauteng seal the Africa T20 Cup title on Monday, was omitted from Gibson's squads in the short limited-over series.

The 28-year-old has only managed to play two ODIs for the Proteas thus far - although he has been a regularly in red-ball cricket with 31 Tests to his name.

In his two ODIs, Bavuma became one of three Protea batsman to score a century on debut when he scored 117 against Ireland in 2016 and made 48 against Bangladesh in 2017.

Despite an impressing start, he has not featured in another ODI and with the World Cup in sight, some would've suspected that the Proteas might give Bavuma a go against the minnows this month.

"Temba is still part of the conversation, but you could only pick 14 players and unfortunately this time he misses out," Gibson told the media on Wednesday.

"That doesn't mean that it's the end of him going forward, it gives more opportunities for players like Temba to come in. We've had a look at Temba and have seen him and this now gives us the opportunity to see somebody else."

Gibson stated that they wanted to give other batsmen the opportunity to prove themselves in this series.

"We've wanted to see (Heinrich) Klaasen and Christiaan Jonker has done well in the T20 and his numbers look good in the franchise system. What we set out to do from the outset is to have two players for every position," said Gibson.

"We know what David (Miller) can do. He's not had a lot of runs recently, but this is a chance to see Christiaan in that position so we can then assess both of them and see which one we can take forward."

The Proteas take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI on Sunday in Kimberley (10:00).

Proteas ODI squad:

Dean Elgar (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras, captain), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Christiaan Jonker (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)

Zimbabwe tour to South Africa:

September 30: 10:00, 1st ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley (Day)

October 3: 13:00, 2nd ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (D/N)

October 6: 13:00, 3rd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl (D/N)

October 9: 18:00, 1st T20 International, Buffalo Park, East London (D/N)

October 12: 18:00, 2nd T20 International, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom (D/N)

October 14: 14:30, 3rd T20 International, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (Day)

Read more on:    proteas  |  ottis gibson  |  temba bavuma  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Trott bows out with Warwickshire win

2018-09-26 21:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SARU SACOS Legends slam All Black coach in open letter Coenie Oosthuizen recalls moments after horror injury SABC and CSA partnership: Masterstroke or disaster waiting to happen? Kick guru: How RWC Boks can trump NZ FIFA's 'The Best' awards turned into 'The Worst'!
Kick guru: How RWC Boks can trump NZ SABC and CSA partnership: Masterstroke or disaster waiting to happen? FIFA's 'The Best' awards turned into 'The Worst'! SA's Harris suffers agonising defeat in China Bookies back Boks to continue on their winning ways

Fixtures
Sunday, 30 September 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, , Kimberley 10:00
Wednesday, 03 October 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, , Bloemfontein 11:00
Saturday, 06 October 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, Paarl 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray plays 'football' tennis with Wayne Rooney
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 