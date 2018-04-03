NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

'Genius' Philander too good for Aussies

2018-04-03 19:56
Vernon Philander (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Wanderers

Johannesburg - As Morne Morkel bowed out of international cricket and South Africa made history, Vernon Philander's heroics at the Wanderers on Tuesday were somewhat overshadowed. 

The 32-year-old was at his devastating best, ripping through the Australian batting order by taking six wickets in 33 balls as the Proteas won the fourth and final Test on the fifth morning. 

In total, it took South Africa 82 minutes to take the last seven wickets they needed to complete their 421-run win and that was all down to Philander, who finished with figures of 6/21. 

He has bowled with incredible accuracy all series long without being fully rewarded in the wickets column, but that reward came in a big way on Tuesday. 

In the process, Philander became just the seventh South African to take 200 Test wickets while he now also joins Trevor Goddard and Allan Donald on 53 wickets against Australia. 

"That was amazing that Vernon did that," man-of-the-series Kagiso Rabada said after the Test match.

"I’ve seen him do it a lot of times, we all have, and today was another exhibition that he has shown us.

"He’s a genius at what he does. He keeps it so simple and he willingly does what he wants with the ball … that’ the reason why the commentators have been calling him the 'surgeon.'"

Stand-in Australian captain Tim Paine agreed.

"Vernon bowled well and he got the ball in the right area enough. We’ve seen all game if you did it for long enough there was always something there," he said.

"He bowled really well and was too good for us."

Read more on:    proteas  |  vernon philander  |  johannesburg  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Fatigued Rabada 'comfortable' with being No 1

2018-04-03 18:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
David Warner's wife: 'It's my fault' for husband's ban Philander unstoppable as Proteas thrash Aussies Union wants Smith, Warner 'disproportionate' bans reduced Day of goodbyes at the Wanderers Morne Morkel: The 'nice guy' who finished first
Philander unstoppable as Proteas thrash Aussies 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7 Blitzboks keen to discard novice tag All eyes on Tiger at Masters practice Top 10 articles you may have missed over the Easter weekend

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 