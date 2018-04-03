'Genius' Philander too good for Aussies

Johannesburg
- As Morne Morkel bowed out of international cricket and South Africa made
history, Vernon
Philander's heroics at the Wanderers on Tuesday were
somewhat overshadowed.
The 32-year-old was at his
devastating best, ripping through the Australian batting order by taking six
wickets in 33 balls as the Proteas won the fourth and final Test on the fifth
morning.
In total, it took South Africa 82
minutes to take the last seven wickets they needed to complete their 421-run
win and that was all down to Philander, who finished with figures of
6/21.
He has bowled with incredible
accuracy all series long without being fully rewarded in the wickets column,
but that reward came in a big way on Tuesday.
In the process, Philander became
just the seventh South African to take 200 Test wickets while he now also joins
Trevor Goddard and Allan Donald on 53 wickets against Australia.
"That was amazing that
Vernon did that," man-of-the-series Kagiso Rabada said after the Test
match.
"I’ve seen him do it a lot
of times, we all have, and today was another exhibition that he has shown us.
"He’s a genius at what he
does. He keeps it so simple and he willingly does what he wants with the ball …
that’ the reason why the commentators have been calling him the
'surgeon.'"
Stand-in Australian captain Tim
Paine agreed.
"Vernon bowled well and he
got the ball in the right area enough. We’ve seen all game if you did it for
long enough there was always something there," he said.
"He bowled really well and
was too good for us."