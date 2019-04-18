NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Former Proteas selector: Politics will play a role at CWC

2019-04-18 10:00
Thabang Moroe (Gallo)
Cape Town - Former Proteas selector Joubert Strydom believes that politics are likely play a part in South Africa's team make-up at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. 

Joubert, who was the Proteas' selection convenor in 2007 and 2008 and who made headlines by dropping Jacques Kallis from the squad for the ICC World T20 in 2007, believes that there will always be pressure in this regard when it comes to team selection. 

The 15 men tasked with winning South Africa a first-ever World Cup title will be announced at 13:00 on Thursday.

"It’s tough when you’re looking at things from the outside because you don’t know everything that’s going on behind the scenes," he told Netwerk24.

"Some things are being hidden but one can trust that there will be transformation issues, even if they’re saying it won’t play a role.

"There will definitely be pressure from politicians so that it becomes a reality.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe has already said, however, that there will be no quota system in play at the tournament. 

Strydom added that he is not backing South Africa to win the World Cup. 

"I don't think our chances of winning the tournament are too good," he said.

"I don't think there are enough match-winners like Lance Klusener, Justin Kemp and Albie Morkel."

Strydom also doesn't believe that Hashim Amla should be included in the squad, saying instead that the likes of Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen should be backed at the top of the batting order. 

South Africa's first game of the tournament will be played on May 30 against England at The Oval.  

Read more on:    proteas  |  cwc 2019  |  cricket

 

CWC squad: 6 Proteas who will be holding their breath Outrage as Two Oceans won't be screened on TV Tennis great Court leaps to Folau's defence Should Amla go to CWC? What SA fans say ... Klusener on Amla: He has to go to World Cup
Marx-less Lions: Bok rotations still baffle Klusener on Amla: He has to go to World Cup Argentinian referee for Good Friday clash at Kings Park Lions blow as Skosan returns to SA to be with father Junior Boks brace for biggest test of 2019

