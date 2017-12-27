NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Former Proteas legends question 4-day Tests

2017-12-27 21:10
Herschelle Gibbs (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - After the Boxing Day Test between the Proteas and Zimbabwe ended with just 151 overs bowled in the match, former Proteas Herschelle Gibbs and Pat Symcox took to Twitter to question whether four-day Test matches are indeed the way forward.

The Proteas thrashed Zimbabwe within two days, taking 16 wickets on Day 2 and winning a very one-sided contest at St. George's Park.

Led by Morne Morkel (5-21) in the first innings and Keshav Maharaj (5-59) in the second, the Proteas bowlers dominated the Zimbabwean batsmen to win by an innings and 120 runs.

Gibbs, who played 90 Tests for South Africa scoring 6 167 runs and averaging 41.95, wrote on Twitter: "Test cricket is the ultimate test..keep it to 5 days please not 4!"

Symcox, who took 37 wickets in 20 Tests for the Proteas, believed the result would detract more from the longer format of the game.

"Sadly the Zim Test will just detract more from Test cricket despite every effort to make it attractive by playing over 4 days. Really feel for the Zim boys. Their system back home has not done them any favours," tweeted Symcox.

"Just wondering CSA are thinking of perhaps arranging a second Test perhaps starting 2morrow for 2 days. Would be so innovative," he then suggested, somewhat tongue-in-cheek.

The Proteas next face India in the first of a three-match Test series, starting at Newlands on January 5. 

India's Test squad for South Africa:

Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

India's tour fixtures in South Africa:

January 5-9 - 1st Test, Newlands

January 13-17 - 2nd Test, Centurion

January 24-28 - 3rd Test, Wanderers

February 1 - 1st ODI, Kingsmead (D/N)

February 4 - 2nd ODI, Centurion

February 7 - 3rd ODI, Newlands (D/N)

February 10 - 4th ODI, Wanderers (D/N)

February 13 - 5th ODI, St. George's Park (D/N)

February 16 - 6th ODI, Centurion (D/N)

February 18 - 1st T20I, Wanderers

February 21 - 2nd T20I, Centurion (D/N)

February 24 - 3rd T20I, Newlands (D/N)

Read more on:    proteas  |  pat symcox  |  herschelle gibbs  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Zimbabwe may cut back on Tests - Streak

2017-12-27 21:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Els invited to Augusta ... but NOT to play Masters! Thando Ntini ready to follow in Makhaya's footsteps Ex-All Black unable to walk after mystery illness Why AB is STILL best gloves standby Former Bulls, Lions prop joins Sunwolves
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Friday, 05 January 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 10:00
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 