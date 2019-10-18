Former Protea Gulam Bodi sentenced to 5 years imprisonment

Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman Gulam Bodi has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for his role in 2015's domestic spot-fixing scandal.

The news came out of the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Friday.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, Bodi is appealing the sentence.

After a lengthy investigation into the 2015 spot-fixing scandal, Bodi eventually pleaded guilty to eight counts of corruption before his sentencing was delayed due to a reported lack of legal funds from his side.

Now 40, the left-hander was known for his aggressive hitting and went on to play two ODIs and one T20I for South Africa in 2007.

His last domestic match for the Lions came in early 2015, and it is believed that he began to offer domestic players money for certain actions or results soon after he had retired from the game and while he was working as a commentator.

Alviro Petersen, one of the players who Bodi is believed to have approached, was present at the sentencing hearing on Friday.

Gulam Bodi sentencing today at the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.I see some media arrived. pic.twitter.com/O5WyKeBUYW — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) October 18, 2019