Proteas

Fixtures confirmed for Proteas' tour to Sri Lanka

2018-04-04 06:42
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced the itinerary for the Proteas’ tour of Sri Lanka in the second half of 2018.

The tour will consist of two Test matches, five One-Day Internationals and a solitary T20 International match.
 
“This will be a very important tour for us,” commented CSA’s acting CEO Thabang Moroe. “We have a lot of exciting, young players coming into our side in all three formats and, with so much of our international cricket being played on the subcontinent these days it is important they get used to those conditions as soon as possible.
 
“Many of them have played very little cricket over there and indeed some none at all. For instance, we can look forward with tremendous anticipation to the performances of our leading Test match spinner, Keshav Maharaj, who has yet to play a Test on the subcontinent.
 
“The ODI series forms an important part of our team preparation for next year’s 2019 ICC World Cup in England.
 
“Sri Lanka have always provided very tough opposition under their home conditions and I am sure this tour will be no exception. We are all looking forward to some very competitive cricket,” concluded Moroe.
 
Sri Lanka tour itinerary:
 
July 4: SA arrive in Sri Lanka
July 7-8: Two-day practice match, P Sara Stadium, Colombo
July 12-16: 1st Test match, Galle
July 20-24: 2nd Test match, Colombo
July 26: One-day warm-up match, venue to be confirmed
July 29: 1st ODI, Dambulla (day match)
August 1: 2nd ODI, Dambulla (d/n)
August 5: 3rd ODI, Kandy (day match)
August 8: 4th ODI, Kandy (d/n)
August 12: 5th ODI, Colombo (d/n)
August 14: T20 International, Colombo (d/n)

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
