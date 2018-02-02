Finger injury rules Faf out of ODI, T20 series

Cape Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis will miss the remainder of the One-Day International (ODI) series and upcoming T20 International series against India due to a finger injury.

Du Plessis injured his right index finger during the first ODI at Kingsmead on Thursday, with further assessment and investigation revealing a fracture which will require 3-6 weeks to heal.

Du Plessis will undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation with the aim of being fit for the first Test match against Australia starting in Durban on March 1st.

The selectors have included Farhaan Behardien as Du Plessis' replacement, with Titans wicket-keeper batsman, Heinrich Klaasen, earning his maiden ODI call-up as a reserve wicket-keeper in the squad.

The captain for the remainder of the ODI series will be announced on Saturday.



The Proteas are trailing the six-match ODI series 1-0 with the second ODI in Centurion starting at 10:00 on Sunday.

Squads:

Proteas

Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), AB de Villiers (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Knights), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Khayelihle Zondo (Dolphins), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans)

India

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

Proteas v India ODI fixtures:

February 4 - 2nd ODI, Centurion

February 7 - D/N 3rd ODI, Newlands

February 10 - D/N 4th ODI, Wanderers

February 13 - D/N 5th ODI, St. George's Park

February 16 - D/N 6th ODI, Centurion