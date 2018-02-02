Finger injury rules Faf out of ODI, T20 series

Cape Town - Proteas
captain Faf du Plessis will miss the remainder of the One-Day International (ODI) series and upcoming T20 International series
against
India due to a finger injury.
Du Plessis injured his right index finger
during the first ODI at Kingsmead on Thursday, with
further assessment and investigation revealing a fracture which will
require 3-6 weeks to heal.
Du
Plessis will undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation with the aim
of being fit for the first Test match against Australia starting
in Durban on March
1st.
The
selectors have included Farhaan Behardien as Du Plessis' replacement,
with Titans wicket-keeper batsman, Heinrich Klaasen, earning
his maiden ODI call-up
as a reserve wicket-keeper in the squad.
The captain for the remainder of the ODI series will be announced on Saturday.
The Proteas are trailing the six-match ODI series 1-0 with the second ODI in Centurion starting at 10:00 on Sunday.
Squads:
Proteas
Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de
Kock (Titans), AB de Villiers (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Imran
Tahir (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Knights), Morne
Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile
Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi
(Titans), Khayelihle Zondo (Dolphins), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans)
India
Virat
Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya
Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik,
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal,
Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya,
Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur
Proteas v India ODI fixtures:
February 4 - 2nd ODI, Centurion
February 7 - D/N 3rd ODI, Newlands
February 10 - D/N 4th ODI, Wanderers
February 13 - D/N 5th ODI, St. George's Park
February 16 - D/N 6th ODI, Centurion