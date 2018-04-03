NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Fatigued Rabada 'comfortable' with being No 1

2018-04-03 18:00
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Wanderers

Johannesburg - Kagiso Rabada has had a series to remember. 

READ: Morne Morkel: The nice guy who finished first

Suspended for two Tests after his shoulder-bump with Australian captain Steve Smith in Port Elizabeth, Rabada then successfully appealed that sanction and was allowed to play in Cape Town and Johannesburg as the Proteas secured a famous 3-1 series win. 

After the second Test in PE, Rabada also became the No 1 ranked bowler in Test cricket. 

By the time he was done at the Wanderers, he had claimed 23 wickets over the four Tests at an average of just 19.26 and he was named man-of-the-series for his efforts. 

Still just 22, South African cricket has potentially its biggest asset in Rabada.

He is a team man, is level-leaded and, perhaps most importantly, he has a hunger to keep learning. 

Having grown up watching the Proteas struggle against Australia in times past, he has now been part of a South African side that has emerged victorious both home and away against their fiercest rivals. 

"I always enjoy a good contest and you’re not going to get anything less from Australia," Rabada said after South Africa's staggering 492-run win at the Wanderers in the fourth and final Test. 

"You’re playing against a big nation, no disrespect to any other nation at all, but playing against nations like Australia you really want to put your hand up in the tough situations.

"I’m glad things went my way this series. I put in the hard work and tried my best and I’m just glad it paid off."

Rabada, though, knows that he needs to manage himself carefully moving forward. He picked up a lower back strain during the Wanderers Test and "looked fatigued", according to captain Faf du Plessis. 

Moving forward, it is crucial that Proteas management finds a way to look after him. 

"Right now, I don’t have answers," Rabada acknowledged.

"It’s something that I have to think about. I have to have some time off and plan moving forward. It is very important because you ultimately want to play for 10 to 15 years and you have to have some sort of plan. You can’t just drift through it.

"It is a red flag. You want to prevent things like that. It’s one of the challenges that you are faced with as a player to make sure that everything goes as you would like it to go."

For now, though, Rabada is doing exactly what he set out to do when he made his Test debut against India in 2015.

"I wanted to be the best when I started playing the game. It’s one of the ambitions that you have as a player," he said.

"Now the rankings say that I’m there, but I have to keep doing what I do to see how long I can stay there." 

Read more on:    proteas  |  kagiso rabada  |  johannesburg  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Faf: Durban loss ignited 'angry' Proteas backlash

2018-04-03 16:08

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
David Warner's wife: 'It's my fault' for husband's ban Philander unstoppable as Proteas thrash Aussies Union wants Smith, Warner 'disproportionate' bans reduced Day of goodbyes at the Wanderers Elgar: New Aussie mindset won't last
Philander unstoppable as Proteas thrash Aussies 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7 Blitzboks keen to discard novice tag All eyes on Tiger at Masters practice Top 10 articles you may have missed over the Easter weekend

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 