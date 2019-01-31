Faf: We responded well to a high-stakes game

Cape Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis was pleased that his team played their best match of the ODI series against Pakistan when it really mattered.

The Proteas clinched the series 3-2 by beating Pakistan by seven wickets in the final match at Newlands on Wednesday.

Chasing 241 for victory, the hosts cantered to victory with 10 overs to spare.

Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen were both on 50 not out but it was Quinton de Kock's 83 off 58 balls that set up the victory.

"Yeah extremely happy, you could see that our best performance came tonight in a crunch game. It's good to see that when the stakes are high, the team has responded. The bowling was excellent and the fielding was good too. If someone like Quinton plays like that and brings the rate down, it makes it easier for the remaining batters," Du Plessis said, as quoted by the ICC's official website.



De Kock initially though he was out when he had 14, only for Pakistan seamer Usman Shinwari to be called for a no-ball.

"It was nice to get a second chance. When I got out to the no-ball, I tried to figure out what I needed to get going. I tried to focus on the way the game was going," man-of-the-match De Kock said.

The Proteas and Pakistan will not contest a three-game T20I series, with the first match scheduled for Newlands on Friday.

"We might rest a few in the Twenty20s, giving a few of the guys a much-needed breather," Du Plessis added.