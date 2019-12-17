NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf wants AB back for Proteas

2019-12-17 06:30
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Paarl - South African captain Faf du Plessis said on Monday that talks had begun aimed at getting star batsman AB de Villiers back into international cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October next year.

"Those conversations have been happening two or three months ago," said Du Plessis, who was responding to a comment by new Proteas head coach Mark Boucher that he would welcome having De Villiers in his team.

Speaking after leading his Paarl Rocks team to an eight-wicket victory over the Boucher-coached Tshwane Spartans in the Mzansi Super League final at Boland Park, Du Plessis said his immediate focus was on preparing for a Test series against England which starts in Centurion on December 26.

"Obviously Test cricket is the most important thing right now but T20 cricket is a different beast," said Du Plessis.

De Villiers retired from international cricket after a Test series against Australia in 2017 and any comeback would probably be limited to Twenty20 internationals for a player who has become a specialist in the short form of the game. He made a half-century for the Tshwane Spartans in Monday's final but will soon be on his way to Australia to play in that country's Big Bash.

"It's not a lot of time away from home," said Du Plessis. "Obviously with a full campaign you have to spend a lot of time on the road. The T20 World Cup is not too far away and there isn't a long list of T20 internationals over the season. Those conversations have taken place and they will take place before the next T20 international series starts."

South Africa will play three home T20 internationals against England and another three against Australia between February 12 and February 26.

Du Plessis welcomed the dramatic changes which have taken place in South African cricket over the past week, which have resulted in former captain Graeme Smith being appointed interim director of cricket and Boucher being made head coach.

"It was the dark ages last week and there is a little light this week," he said. "It's very important. It will help the dressing room and even the support of the team. Everyone wants the team to do well, everyone wants to make sure we get the right people in the right positions. It's exciting. I'm very excited with the start of this new journey."

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas name 6 uncapped players in squad for England Tests CSA: The fall that’s been so fast and so far 3 Blitzboks crack nod for Cape Town Dream Team Boucher could ask AB to come out of retirement 'We gave it a hell of a go' - Els could captain again in 2021
Kolisi dedicates Monaco award to World Cup-winning team-mates Coetzee faces juggling act in new Tennis SA job Former skipper has high praise for current crop of Blitzboks Date confirmed for Anderson v Harris Soweto exhibition WP pay tribute to Fleck: 'A true son of Newlands'

Fixtures
Tuesday, 17 December 2019
South Africa XI v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Friday, 20 December 2019
South Africa A v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 