NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf unsure of post-2019 future as exodus looms

2018-04-04 14:39
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Johannesburg - Controversies aside, this has been a superb home summer for the Proteas. 

Under new coach Ottis Gibson, Faf du Plessis and his men secured a 2-1 Test series win over India before beating Australia in a home Test series for the first time since 1970. 

On Tuesday at the Wanderers, South Africa wrapped up the series 3-1 with a thumping 421-run win in the fourth Test. 

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect of the series, from a South African point of view, is that everybody contributed. 

Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram look a settled and well-drilled opening pair. They scored three centuries between them - Markram two and Elgar one - and they look set to open the batting together for a long time.

Hashim Amla may have had a poor series by his standards, but he still chipped in with a valuable half-century in Cape Town that went a long way towards giving the hosts the ascendency in that match.

AB de Villiers was superb throughout, while Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma made big scores in Johannesburg. 

Quinton de Kock, meanwhile, seemed to regain some touch with the bat but it is his wicketkeeping that has been particularly impressive. His catch down the leg side standing up to Vernon Philander at the Wanderers was exceptional. 

In the bowling department, everyone has thrived. Kagiso Rabada, Philander, Morne Morkel, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi all delivered. 

Morkel has obviously retired, but there is still a feeling of this being an incredibly settled unit. 

Unfortunately, South Africa will not play Test cricket again until mid-July when they travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series. 

After that, they play just one Test against Zimbabwe, three against Pakistan and three more against Sri Lanka before the 2019 Cricket World Cup. 

With several big-name players expected to leave the national set-up after the 2019 World Cup, this could have been the last time to see the likes of Amla, De Villiers, Du Plessis and Philander taking on one of the giant Test nations. 

Post-2019, new talent will have to be unearthed. 

Du Plessis is fully aware of that, but he has not decided anything in terms of his own future or how the Proteas can avoid a mass exodus after 2019.

"I think it's something that we can only decide in time," he said.

"There has been a lot of talk about 2019 and the World Cup, but the last year has moved so quickly and now we're a year away from the World Cup.

"All of us are in a similar boat where we're just taking it series by series and if the hunger is still there, from my perspective, I'll try and push for as long as I can."

While the future is uncertain, this South African Test side is in a healthier state now than it has been for a long time. 

"Everyone stood up," Du Plessis said after the fourth Test.

"For Aiden in his first big series, I remember coming out to bat with him in Durban and there was a lot of chirp that he only scores runs against the small nations. He’s looking pretty good after this series. 

"Even before this series I knew he was special.

"There is big depth to our squad now. We are losing a big player in Morne but I do feel there are guys who can step up."

"This, as a whole, is the most complete we have been in a series." 

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  johannesburg  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WANTED: Second spinner for Proteas

2018-04-04 13:14

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Warne wants more heads to roll after SA tour shambles Why Faf, Ottis deserve page in history Armed robbers hit Newlands in Easter weekend raid David Warner's wife: 'It's my fault' for husband's ban Proteas in the money following ICC ranking cut-off
WANTED: Second spinner for Proteas Armed robbers hit Newlands in Easter weekend raid SA’s Masters hopes rest on King Louis Du Preez: Hurricanes the No 1 team in New Zealand Proteas in the money following ICC ranking cut-off

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 