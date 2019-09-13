Faf to prepare for India Test series with Kent

Cape Town - English county Kent confirmed on Friday that Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis has made himself available for the club's four-day encounter against Yorkshire.

Du Plessis joined Kent for their T20 Blast campaign, which saw the English county finish fifth on the North Group standings and fail to qualify for the playoffs.

The Proteas skipper only made two appearances and scored 92 runs in the T20 competition.

However, Du Plessis will likely appear in Kent's County Championship clash against Yorkshire on Monday at Leeds.

The right-hander has played 58 Tests to date for South Africa, scoring 3 608 runs at an average of 42.95.

Du Plessis will captain South Africa in an upcoming three-match Test series against India, which starts on October 2 at Visakhapatnam.

The 35-year-old has been rested for the upcoming T20 series against India starting on Sunday (15:30 SA time).

Quinton de Kock was named as captain for three-match T20 series.

Compiled by Lynn Butler