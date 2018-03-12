Faf: Test cricket getting too sensitive

Cape
Town - Proteas captain Faf
du Plessis believes that Test cricket is getting "too
sensitive" after his side's win against Australian in PE.
The Proteas were clinical as they
beat Australia by six wickets in the second Test to level the series at 1-1
with two Tests remaining.
Kagiso Rabada's 11/150 stole the
show and earned him the man-of-the-match award, but the Proteas speedster was
charged on two separate occasions in the Test for over-the-top
celebrations.
As a result, Rabada is expected
to be suspended - potentially for the rest of the series - once the ICC have
announced their findings.
Du Plessis was not holding back
in his assessment of the situation.
"For me, if you make it so
sensitive then guys will interpret it the wrong way," he said when
discussing the battle for consistency among umpires and match referees.
"I think we're going on the
sensitive side with everything at the moment. Every single incident is on
camera ... it's Test cricket.
"As I've said, we have no
issues with the way the Australian team plays their brand of cricket. It's good
for the game of Test cricket.
"People talk about where
Test cricket is going. For me, the small battles are important. It's about KG
(Rabada) running in for 15 overs trying to get someone out and when he does, he
has to show some sort of passion.
"The series has been too
much about other stuff ... it should be about the cricket. There is a lot of
off-field stuff that is taking the shine off."
The third Test starts in cape
Town on March 22.