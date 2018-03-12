NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf: Test cricket getting too sensitive

2018-03-12 15:29
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis believes that Test cricket is getting "too sensitive" after his side's win against Australian in PE.

The Proteas were clinical as they beat Australia by six wickets in the second Test to level the series at 1-1 with two Tests remaining. 

Kagiso Rabada's 11/150 stole the show and earned him the man-of-the-match award, but the Proteas speedster was charged on two separate occasions in the Test for over-the-top celebrations. 

As a result, Rabada is expected to be suspended - potentially for the rest of the series - once the ICC have announced their findings. 

Du Plessis was not holding back in his assessment of the situation. 

"For me, if you make it so sensitive then guys will interpret it the wrong way," he said when discussing the battle for consistency among umpires and match referees.

"I think we're going on the sensitive side with everything at the moment. Every single incident is on camera ... it's Test cricket.

"As I've said, we have no issues with the way the Australian team plays their brand of cricket. It's good for the game of Test cricket.

"People talk about where Test cricket is going. For me, the small battles are important. It's about KG (Rabada) running in for 15 overs trying to get someone out and when he does, he has to show some sort of passion.

"The series has been too much about other stuff ... it should be about the cricket. There is a lot of off-field stuff that is taking the shine off."

The third Test starts in cape Town on March 22.

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  port elizabeth  |  cricket
