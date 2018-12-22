NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf: Steyn is SA's greatest ever bowler

2018-12-22 13:06
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis is as excited as anyone to see Dale Steyn operating during the Pakistan Test series.

The 35-year-old needs just one more wicket to break Shaun Pollock's record as the leading wicket-taker in South African Test history, and that milestone will certainly come this summer. 

Steyn is expected to spearhead the Proteas bowling attack alongside Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier at Centurion on Boxing Day, and Du Plessis told Netwerk24 that the 'Phalaborwa Express' was back to his best.

"I think he is South Africa's best ever bowler," said Du Plessis. 

Steyn took just two wickets in as many Test matches on the recent Proteas tour to Sri Lanka, but it sets him up nicely to break the record in front of his home crowd. 

"If he broke the record in Sri Lanka there would have been nobody to celebrate with him," Du Plessis said.

"This way, in South Africa, he will be in front of all of his family and friends."

Du Plessis added that Steyn was unlikely to keep playing white ball cricket after the 2019 World Cup, but that he still had a lot to offer on the Test stage.

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Burger to quit Saracens, head back to SA Nortje: I was buying braai meat when I got IPL call WATCH: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on Paul Pogba Amla, Hamza show welcome return to form Disgraced Bancroft almost gave up cricket for yoga
10 videos on Mourinho's sacking you HAVE to watch SA v Pakistan: 5 Test classics FIFA reveals staggering stats from 2018 Soccer World Cup SAFA's bid to stage CAF's Nation Cup a two-edged sword Tickets on sale for 'Super Hero' double header at CT Stadium

Fixtures
Wednesday, 26 December 2018
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 10:00
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 