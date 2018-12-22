Faf: Steyn is SA's greatest ever bowler

Cape Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis is as excited as anyone to see Dale Steyn operating during the Pakistan Test series.

The 35-year-old needs just one more wicket to break Shaun Pollock's record as the leading wicket-taker in South African Test history, and that milestone will certainly come this summer.

Steyn is expected to spearhead the Proteas bowling attack alongside Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier at Centurion on Boxing Day, and Du Plessis told Netwerk24 that the 'Phalaborwa Express' was back to his best.

"I think he is South Africa's best ever bowler," said Du Plessis.

Steyn took just two wickets in as many Test matches on the recent Proteas tour to Sri Lanka, but it sets him up nicely to break the record in front of his home crowd.

"If he broke the record in Sri Lanka there would have been nobody to celebrate with him," Du Plessis said.

"This way, in South Africa, he will be in front of all of his family and friends."

Du Plessis added that Steyn was unlikely to keep playing white ball cricket after the 2019 World Cup, but that he still had a lot to offer on the Test stage.