Faf should have seen suspension coming!

Cape Town – Dead-rubber
affair it may be, but it is nevertheless irksome and regrettable that South
Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis sits out the third Test against Pakistan at the
Wanderers on Friday, as Dean Elgar takes temporary charge.
Du Plessis
is, after all, one of the arguably shrinking stock of genuinely heavyweight
figures gracing the endangered Test landscape, both as a strong leader and wily
batsman combining skill and aggression with known stoicism and patience when
required.
In case you
hadn’t noticed, the Proteas aren’t playing too much of the five-day stuff these
days – just five home Tests this season, as opposed to 10 in the last – so you can
bet the senior player, fresh off a gutsy century and then a little “not out” at
Newlands, will rue his absence at the Bullring through a one-game suspension as
much as the home public do.
Du Plessis
has a plethora of fine qualities as skipper, not least an independence of
thought and firm levels of personal conviction about what he does in that capacity.
He also seems to run a happy, motivated ship -- a far from unimportant
hallmark.
An
illustrious predecessor in the capacity, Graeme Smith, is not averse to
questioning some of Du Plessis’s tactics and policies when on increasingly frank,
engaging commentary duty with SuperSport, although it is all framed – or at
least seems that way – in a climate of clear, mutual respect (Smith was also
increasingly his own man as his lengthy tenure developed, let’s not forget).
The Proteas
may see a few of their more ageing stalwarts step down from international
competition after this year’s World Cup, but given his own continued zest and
personal statistical success at age 34, I am already inclined to earnestly hope
Cricket South Africa do everything possible to keep him at the tiller for a
couple more years on from the tournament, aiding the rebuilding process through
his invaluable, balancing, experience and acumen.
All that
said, I have been a little puzzled by the high levels of sympathy Du Plessis
has been receiving over his Wanderers ban … a broad theme being, it appears,
that the International Cricket Council have been petty; overly officious.
Much of that
sentiment, clearly, was anchored in the fact that the Proteas were deemed to
have fallen only one over short of stipulated requirements at Newlands, after forced
stoppage and other allowances had been taken into consideration.
But isn’t
that at least partly like arguing that someone should not have been nailed for
drunk driving because he was tipsy rather than paralytic?
Personally,
I was a bit surprised that South Africa came that close to getting off the hook
in Cape Town: I might have been tempted to venture (gut feel, admittedly,
rather than pinpoint information) that they were kindly dealt with in calculations
by the match referee and umpires.
The
suspension of Du Plessis was down to the fact that it was his second of what
have been branded “minor over-rate” offences within a 12-month period, the
first having been the Centurion Test against India last summer.
Again, my
instinct, and seemingly against the grain of popular thought, is that “minor”
is doing the Proteas captain a relative kindness.
Du Plessis,
in short, has pushed the boundaries of over-rate tardiness for a long time, and
not just in the Test environment: you could say there’s every chance
innings-break lunches or dinners “go cold on the table” pretty often when his
charges have been in the field first in limited-overs internationals.
Of course it
takes two to tango so when, for example, both teams have had relatively
significant periods in the field on any given day of Test cricket, it must be
relatively difficult to work out who the majority offenders are, and to what
degree.
But am I
wrong in observing that, on days when the Faf-led Proteas are the bowling team
all day in Tests – and more especially on pitches not notably conducive to spin
fare – there is a stubbornly strong chance that four or five of the scheduled
90 overs (and occasionally more) will just go “missing” by stumps?
Even with
the luxury of those extra 30 minutes (a privilege more often than not abused,
really, by teams who merely deem them routine blush-sparers) it is a
short-changing of spectators, and bordering on disrespect, especially in times
when every hard-earned rand spent induces a wince from consumers.
Fans go to
rugby matches mindful that they will get a full 80 minutes of live play, and 90
in soccer: nobody suddenly pulls the plug at 19-16 in the 77th
minute of the former, or at one-nil in the 86th of the latter.
Why should
it be OK to cut Test cricket short, on weather-unaffected days, without
substantial consequence?
Spare me,
too, the frankly fruitcake argument that the Proteas didn’t deserve the Du
Plessis sanction on the basis that they played “exciting cricket” at Newlands
and closed the deal in little over three days: designated over-rates are
designated over-rates, regardless of any latched-on, absurdly subjective
considerations.
Then there’s
the “oh, but they played four seamers” defence.
Again, cry
me a river: all that should do is increase the onus on a captain and his
charges to time-manage their overs with greater urgency and consistency. Starting
with the first session, to avoid almost immediate fall-back on the clock, would
help.
Perhaps I am
too much of an old-school idealist, dining out on memories of Test and
first-class teams comfortably enough (yes, I know, pre-reviews and the like)
observing a 16-overs-to-the-hour rate more often than not … perhaps even with
someone like Mike Procter tearing in off his formidably long run-up.
Du Plessis,
otherwise so often admirable at the tiller, has been walking a tightrope in
terms of over-rate slackness for a considerable period of time.
He should
have been aware he was about to take a tumble.
I know I
sensed it coming.
Did you?
