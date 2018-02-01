Faf rescues Proteas after top-order wobble

Cape Town - A fine captain's knock by Faf du Plessis helped the Proteas post a respectable total of 269/8 in the first ODI against India at Kingsmead in Durban.

After a slow start, South African openers Hashim Alma and Quinton de Kock had just started to accelerate when Amla was dismissed for 15 after he was struck in front by Jasprit Bumrah with the score on 30 in the 8th over.



Faf du Plessis joined De Kock at the wicket and the pair increased the run rate with a 53 run partnership in just 7.3 overs before Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stuck, trapping De Kock leg before wicket for 34 off 49 balls.

Replays showed, however, that the ball was missing the stumps although De Kock opted not to review.

At 83/2 and with Faf du Plessis in good touch, the Proteas still looked well set.

The Indian spinners had other ideas, however.

In the course of the next 12 overs, the Proteas lost Aiden Markram (9), JP Duminy (9) and David Miller (6) with Kuldeep Yadav claiming two wickets and Chahal adding another.

With the score on 134/5, a rebuilding partnership was needed and that's exactly what Du Plessis and all-rounder Chris Morris provided.

After a slow start, the pair put on 74 in just over 12 overs before Morris (37) became Yadav's third victim of the innings as the Proteas reached 208 for 6 after 41 overs.

Andile Phehlukwayo joined Du Plessis and the pair steered the Protea ship for the final overs with Du Plessis moving to his ninth ODI ton off just 101 balls including 11 boundaries.

The pair added 56 for the 8th wicket before Du Plessis fell for 120 off 111 balls, caught at long-off by Hardik Pandya off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Phehlukwayo ended on 26 not out while Rabada was run out off the final ball of the innings for a single.

Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, picking up 3/34 in his 10 overs while fellow spin-twin Chahal claimed 2/45.

Whether the Proteas have enough and will be able to defend their total remains to be seen but no doubt it will require a very disciplined bowling effort.

If India do managed to chase the total down, it will be the third highest run chase ever at Kingsmead.