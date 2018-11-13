NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf, Rabada jump in ICC ODI rankings

2018-11-13 11:00
Faf du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have moved up in the latest ICC one-day international (ODI) player rankings.

This follows the Proteas’ 2-1 series win in Australia at the weekend.

Du Plessis, who scored 125 in the third and decisive ODI in Hobart, moved up three spots to No 7 in latest the ICC ODI batting rankings.

He is the highest-ranked South African on the list topped by India's Virat Kohli.

Opening batsman Quinton de Kock dropped two spots to No 10, while David Miller - who scored 51 and 139 in the second and third ODIs - surged 11 spots to 31st position.

In the ICC ODI bowling rankings, Rabada is now in the top five, at No 4, after picking up seven wickets in the series in Australia.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir has dropped out of the top 10 to No 11, but fast bowler Lungi Ngidi moved up 19 spots to No 43.

Dwaine Pretorius, who picked up five wickets in two ODIs against Australia, jumped 20 places to No 55.

proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket
Chari hits fifty but Bangladesh on top

2018-11-13 08:26

