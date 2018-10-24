NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf pours cold water on AB return rumours

2018-10-24 07:57
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has poured cold water on rumours that AB de Villiers could be involved in some capacity during next year’s Cricket World Cup in England.

De Villiers retired from all forms of international cricket in May but rumours have serviced on social media over the last week that he could make an about-turn with the World Cup in mind.

There were also suggestions that De Villiers could join the management team in some sort of capcity.

However, Du Plessis on Tuesday told Netwerk24: “If we wanted him involved in some capacity in the group then it would be as player. It won’t make sense for me to just have AB as part of the management or coaching team. There is in any case enough members in our management team. To only have AB there to throw balls won’t suffice.”

It was recently also announced that De Villiers would play for the Tshwane Spartans in the upcoming Mzansi Super League - which sparked rumours that he may have unfinished business with South Africa.

The Proteas departed for Australia on Tuesday, where they will play in three ODIs and a T20I.

Proteas squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Chris Morris (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans).

Proteas tour to Australia:

October 31: Prime Minister’s XI, Manuka Oval, Canberra (D/N)

November 4: 1st ODI, Perth (D/N)

November 9:  2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval (D/N)

November 11: 3rd ODI, Hobart (D/N)

November 14: T20 Tour match, Allan Border Field, Brisbane (Day)

November 17: T20 International, Gold Coast (Night)

