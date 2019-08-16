Faf insists he's T20 skipper ... but not for India tour

Cape Town - Faf du Plessis revealed that he will remain captain of the Proteas T20 side despite not being named in the limited overs squad in India.

Earlier this week, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that Quinton de Kock will captain the T20 side and Du Plessis in the Tests.

The Proteas tour India and play the first of three T20Is on September 15 in Dharamsala, while their Test series gets underway on October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

On Thursday, CSA acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl stated that Du Plessis remains an important part for the Proteas in white-ball cricket.

"The mandate for the national team and for Enoch (Nkwe) as the team director is obviously to win and be successful in India. Our approach in the T20 will be a little more experimentation looking at the T20 World Cup next year," said Van Zyl in Johannesburg.

"(Regarding) the captaincy role, Faf is not apart of this but (he is) very much part of the T20 team."

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror this week, Du Plessis maintains that he is still the T20 captain and revealed that he may retire following the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Cricket South Africa are going to use opportunities through the season to bring in different captains in white-ball cricket to prepare for when I'm going to be done after the T20 World Cup. I'm still the captain of the T20 team and very much part of it," Du Plessis told the Indian publication.

Proteas Test match squad v India:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, capt), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights)

Proteas T20I squad v India:

Quinton de Kock (Titans, capt), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Highveld Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)