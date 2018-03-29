NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf: I feel for 'good guy' Smith

2018-03-29 13:28
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Wanderers

Johannesburg - The scenes coming out of Australia on Thursday were a striking indication of just how seriously the cricketing public has taken the Newlands ball-tampering saga. 

READ: Mickey Arthur weighs into scandal, slams 'boorish' Oz cricketers

Video footage of Steve Smith breaking down at a press conference (WATCH in the video below) while apologising to the nation has gone viral, and Proteas captain Faf du Plessis says he feels for his former opposite number.

Cricket Australia has banned Smith for a year following his involvement in the incident, and while David Warner (one year) and Cameron Bancroft (nine months) have also been punished for their involvement, it is Smith who is wearing the outcry most. 

On the eve of the fourth Test in Johannesburg on Friday, Du Plessis spoke about the situation and confirmed that he had sent Smith a message of support. 

"I did send him a text," Du Plessis confirmed.

"From a really deep place in my heart I feel for the guy. You don’t want to see guys going through that and it’s going to be incredibly hard for him over the next days.

"I just sent him a message of support saying that he’ll get through this, he must just be strong. He appreciated the message. There is a lot of respect between the two of us. He’s a good leader for Australia."

Du Plessis added that Smith was "one of the good guys" in cricket. 

"I think he is one of the good guys and he’s just been caught in a bad place," said Du Plessis.

"He’s obviously taken responsibility for that. We’re not sitting in a glass house where we think we are better than them in that aspect.

"It’s a mistake that was made and I feel that, it’s easier said than done, but they can move on now.

"Obviously the penalty is quite hard on him, but I do have quite a bit of compassion for what he’s going through. It’s not nice. You don’t want to see any cricketer or person go through that amount of pain.

"I know as a leader he would have tried to have his identity put into the Australian team and perhaps now that that chance has been taken away from him, that’s not nice. To be a captain of your country is a huge honour and you can see the disappointment. I feel really sorry for him."

Du Plessis acknowledged that Smith's ban may have been a bit harsh, but he hoped that it would set a new standard in world cricket where players would think twice before engaging in any illegal activity. 

Play on Friday will start at 10:00 and the Proteas have named an unchanged team.

READ: What, no sledging? Disgraced Australia to copy Black Caps

NEXT ON SPORT24X

I'm so sorry: 5 memorable sporting apologies

8 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
REVEALED: What Lehmann said over walkie-talkie Aussies caught lying ... AGAIN! CONFIRMED: Warner the man behind #SandpaperGate WATCH: Shocking scenes at OR Tambo as Steve Smith needs police escort Emotional ball-tamperer Bancroft breaks silence
Reds prop off the hook despite horror tackle at Newlands A look at the 48 matches banned Smith, Warner will miss Boks get 2 Kiwi refs, Poite for England series Discarded Bulls centre linked to Irish club Anderson reaches Miami quarter-finals

Fixtures
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 