NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf happy to take advantage of depleted Aussies

2018-11-08 21:10
faf du plessis
Faf du Plessis (AP)
Related Links

Adelaide - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis says he takes no pleasure from the continuing turmoil in Australian cricket, but is happy to take advantage of the situation while he can. 

South Africa won the first one-day international by six wickets in Perth last weekend, Australia's seventh consecutive loss in the 50-over format.

The teams play the second of three matches in Adelaide on Friday, with the third ODI in Hobart on Sunday. 

The ball-tampering scandal during a Test in Cape Town in March prompted an overhaul which saw national coach Darren Lehmann and chief executive James Sutherland leave Cricket Australia. 

Test captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were banned from international and first-class cricket for 12 months and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months after his clumsy attempt to change the condition of the ball with sandpaper was captured by TV cameras. 

"It's never nice when it carries on for so long," Du Plessis said on Thursday in the wake of more executive changes announced this week by Cricket Australia and the resignation of former captain Mark Taylor as a board director.

"I think everyone in their camp would just like to start afresh now and make sure they can focus on the cricket." 

But Du Plessis says he's happy to take advantage of a depleted Australian line-up with some of their best players on the sidelines. 

"I believe you have to," he said. "If you do get an opportunity against Australia where you can put your foot on the gas, it's really important to try and do that because it's not often you get those opportunities. 

"Obviously from a results point of view, there is a bit of pressure on their batting line-up to score runs." 

Australia's ODI captain Aaron Finch admitted that the upheaval has been on his mind, with the world champions following a series loss against Pakistan with a lopsided opening loss to South Africa. 

"When there are changes, and there's things being said and written about, I think it's hard not to read it sometimes when it's everywhere," Finch said.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Van Jaarsveld ton earns Dolphins draw

2018-11-08 19:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie rushes back 6 overseas Boks for France Test France pick giant No 8 for Springbok Test Call for World Rugby to issue statement on Farrell tackle McIlroy buys Ernie's house, sells his digs for R160m Mostert, Du Toit could start as Bok lock duo
ATP Finals: How Kevin Anderson stacks up Proteas: ‘Press-on’ batsman would aid series kill World's best T20 bowler ready for Durban stint France pick giant No 8 for Springbok Test Goosen confirms participation on PGA Senior Tour

Fixtures
Friday, 09 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Adelaide Oval 05:20
Sunday, 11 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, , Hobart 04:50
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Carrara Oval 10:20
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 