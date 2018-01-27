Faf feels let down by SA groundsmen

Johannesburg
- Proteas captain Faf
du Plessis was made to field a host of questions to do
with the Wanderers wicket following his side's 63-run loss to India in the
third Test on Saturday.
On a wicket that came in for huge
criticism throughout the Test match and almost saw the match abandoned, South
Africa were overpowered by a more resilient Indian side that simply performed
better in all departments in Johannesburg.
Du Plessis has always been vocal
on his desire to have wickets prepared to the benefit of his side when playing
Tests in South Africa, but he feels let down by the strips prepared at both
Centurion and now the Wanderers.
The Cape Town wicket for the
first Test pleased both sides despite South Africa winning in nine sessions,
but the wicket at Centurion did nothing to provide the pace and bounce that Du
Plessis had requested.
"We never asked for
something excessive," Du Plessis explained.
"We never asked for extra
grass. All we asked for was a typical South African wicket that has pace and
bounce.
"Although this wicket had
pace and bounce, it was obviously a lot more.
"So we're pretty
disappointed with that. It's disappointing to see that once again we're not
getting it right. I don't know how to answer it or how to change it, but it
obviously needs to improve."
The skipper acknowledged that, on
day three, the pitch had become a danger to player safety.
"I don't think so on day one
and two. The only time I got a little bit concerned was when Dean (Elgar) got
hit in the face," he said.
"Even in the Indian innings,
there was quite a few guys that got hit on the finger quite regularly … much
more than usual.
"You know excessive sideways
movement is tough, but it's not dangerous. As soon as guys started getting hit
from a length, that’s when we thought it might be dangerous."
Du Plessis, simply, expects more
from those preparing wickets in South Africa.
"I’m in an environment where
I have to score runs and perform, so it’s the same," he said.
"If there is an option to
get a pitch in the way that we want to, you would hope that the experience
would be there to get the pitches right."