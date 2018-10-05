Faf du Plessis returns to lead Proteas in Paarl

Cape Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis is fit and will play in the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe in Paarl on Saturday.

Du Plessis had missed the first two matches of the series as he continued his recovery from the shoulder injury that saw him come home early from Sri Lanka back in August.

JP Duminy had led the Proteas to victories in the first two ODIs against Zimbabwe.

While Du Plessis' return is good news from a leadership point of view, it is also a timely boost to the South African middle order that has been struggling so far.

All of Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Christiaan Jonker and Khaya Zondo will come into the firing line to accommodate Du Plessis' return.

Play on Saturday starts at 13:30.