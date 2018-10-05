NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf du Plessis returns to lead Proteas in Paarl

2018-10-05 15:15
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis is fit and will play in the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe in Paarl on Saturday.

Du Plessis had missed the first two matches of the series as he continued his recovery from the shoulder injury that saw him come home early from Sri Lanka back in August. 

JP Duminy had led the Proteas to victories in the first two ODIs against Zimbabwe. 

While Du Plessis' return is good news from a leadership point of view, it is also a timely boost to the South African middle order that has been struggling so far. 

All of Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Christiaan Jonker and Khaya Zondo will come into the firing line to accommodate Du Plessis' return. 

Play on Saturday starts at 13:30.

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pakistan want Yasir to attack new-look Australia

47 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie admits: 'I misjudged Willie le Roux' WATCH: Leaked video emerges of Ronaldo and rape accuser Venter: All Blacks disrespected Boks in Wellington 50-up for Le Roux as Boks name team to face All Blacks Hansen opens up on All Blacks' respect for Boks
Tony Johnson chats to Sport24 Hansen opens up on All Blacks' respect for Boks Rassie admits: 'I misjudged Willie le Roux' Kohli quickest to 24th Test ton after Bradman Warne backs 'Bodyline' skipper, slams Waugh

Fixtures
Saturday, 06 October 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, Paarl 13:30
Tuesday, 09 October 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, East London 18:00
Friday, 12 October 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, Potchefstroom 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 