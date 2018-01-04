NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf contemplates 'toughest' selection yet

2018-01-04 13:02
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis says choosing the starting team for the first Test against India at Newlands on Saturday has been his toughest selection yet. 

Du Plessis, now South Africa's skipper in all three formats, has led his country in 16 Test matches to date, but never before has he been faced with a selection dilemma quite like this. 

Much of it centres around Dale Steyn, who is back to full fitness and available for the first Test. 

But, with Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander all fit and firing themselves, the only way Steyn could feature is if Du Plessis and the brains trust leave out spinner Keshav Maharaj or an allrounder in one of Andile Phehlukwayo or Chris Morris. 

That is not where the quandary stops. 

With Du Plessis back in the mix after missing the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe, the Proteas must also leave out a batsman to accommodate his return. 

Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram will open, while Du Plessis will accompany AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla in a star-studded top order. 

That leaves the No 6 spot open, and depending on how bowling-heavy South Africa choose to be, that might have to go to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. 

That, of course, would mean that Temba Bavuma misses out. 

At his pre-match press conference at Newlands on Thursday, Du Plessis confirmed that nothing had been finalised yet. 

"As a captain, it's probably the hardest team selection that I've been involved in," he said.

"It's really tough. There are just so many combinations that you can look at. I suppose it is a nice headache to have.

"We're still talking about what is going to be our strongest XI."

The skipper suggested that the Proteas would be flexible in their selection throughout the series, making decisions based on conditions. 

"All angles that you look at picking provide very hard decisions. We will make the decision that we think is the best for Newlands," he said.

"I think with the make-up of our squad now, where we have so many different options, you could almost look at picking a different team for different venues.

"That's our thinking. We've got an idea of what we think will be the best for these conditions and we'll probably change it up when we go up north."

Play on Friday starts at 10:30.

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Malan backs 'disappointed' Root

2018-01-04 12:39

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
F1 greats pay tribute to Michael Schumacher Proteas: How much faith in part-timers? Scrap the 30-Test ruling and make Cheslin Kolbe a Bok! Woodward: Only 3 teams can win 2019 RWC 'Big Vern' at No 7 for Proteas?
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Friday, 05 January 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 10:00
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 