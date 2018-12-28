NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf, Ahmed combine for WORST ever skipper's record!

2018-12-28 17:29
Faf Du Plessis
Faf Du Plessis (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis and his Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed combined to make the 'worst' possible cricketing history at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Never before in the history of cricket have both captains been dismissed for ducks in both innings of a Test.

Talk about not leading from the front!

The Centurion Test was the 2 338th played since 1877 - some 141 years ago.

In Pakistan's first knock Ahmed was bowled by man-of-the-match Duanne Olivier for a fourth-ball duck.

In the Proteas' reply, Du Plessis was out first ball, caught by Babar Azam off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Ahmed completed a miserable Test when he was caught, ironically by Du Plessis, off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada in the visitor's second innings off just the second ball he faced.

At that stage, Du Plessis and Ahmed had tied the previous worst ever performance by captains in a Test with three ducks (New Zealand's Harry Cave (2) v West Indies - Denis Atkinson (1) in Dunedin in 1956 as well as Pakistan's Waqar Younis (2) v Australia - Steve Waugh (1) in Sharjah in 2002).

Not to be denied however, Du Plessis ensured his permanent spot in cricket's history books when he was caught for a six-ball duck by Hasan Ali, once again off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi, as the Proteas chased down 149 for victory.

Du Plessis, playing in his 55th Test, saw his average drop to 41.27 after failing to trouble the scorers, while Ahmed now averages 36.88 after 47 Tests for his country.

Du Plessis' Test at least did end in victory, as the Proteas went 1-0 up in the three-Test series.

The second Test will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3, while the third and final Test is scheduled for the Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 11.

proteas  |  sarfraz ahmed  |  ffa du plessis  |  cricket

 

