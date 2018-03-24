NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

EXPOSED: Ball tampering claims rock Newlands

2018-03-24 15:41
Cameron Bancroft (Gallo)
Related Links

Rob Houwing - Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town – South African television footage of Australian fielder Cameron Bancroft hastily putting a mystery yellow, seemingly sandpaper-like device down the front of his trousers rocked the second session on day three of the third Test at Newlands on Saturday.

One of SuperSport’s multitude of cameras suddenly focused, some 20 minutes ahead of tea, on Bancroft appearing to remove a sharp-looking item from his right pocket and fairly hastily ram it down his pants.

He was then, after a brief discussion between the English officials Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth, called over by the umpires – along with his captain Steve Smith.

Bancroft then produced -- from a pocket rather than where the device had been buried – what looked like a piece of cloth used to clean sunglasses or as a handkerchief.

Play resumed, and the commentators largely kept a tactful silence over the matter … at a time when the Aussies were desperate for the ball to start reverse-swinging as much as possible as South Africa built on a tidy lead.

But social media exploded almost immediately with activity, including one tweet from SA limited-overs player Beuran Hendricks who said: “Take it from a woodwork craftsman. That’s 1100 grit yellow (sandpaper).”

SA-born, just-retired England batsman Kevin Pietersen tweeted: “This could be a MASSIVE story in a couple of hours! Oh my word!”

During the tea break, former Test legends Shane Warne and Graeme Smith also weighed in with some input, while pointing out that they were wary of saying anything premature.

Former SA skipper Smith said: “It does like or seem as though it’s a bit of sandpaper to affect the ball. Doesn’t look good.

“You’ve got to ask tough questions of (Aussie coach) Darren Lehmann and (captain) Steve Smith. It’s silly, and not on.

“The footage is quite damning.”

Aussie leg-spin legend Warne added: “You can’t do the things it looks like he’s doing. You’ve got to own up as to what it was.

“You can’t have it in the game. If you bring in a foreign object, it must be seriously looked at.”

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing 

Read more on:    australia  |  proteas  |  cameron bancroft  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WATCH: SA fans questioned as Warner abuse continues

2018-03-24 15:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Aussie coach: SA fans are 'disgraceful' Sharks smashed in horror Melbourne showing Proteas remain ‘a century’ ahead EXPOSED: Ball tampering claims rock Newlands Morkel: I've copped the same abuse in Australia
Sharks smashed in horror Melbourne showing Tony Brown chats to Sport24 Elgar bats his way into record books Bulls head home winless on Australasian tour Caster: It's a pity I missed out on Budd's record

Fixtures
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Your thoughts on the two-Test suspension handed down by the ICC to Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Cavendish in sickening crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 