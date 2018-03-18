NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Eric Simons: With no Rabada, Aussies have upper hand

2018-03-18 06:01
Eric Simons (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Simnikiwe Xabanisa - City Press

-

Johannesburg - Whether Kagiso Rabada’s appeal against the decision to ban him for the remainder of the Test series against Australia succeeds or fails, the Proteas’ thoughts have probably moved to his potential replacement for the third match on Thursday.

With Dale Steyn having ruled himself out, the Proteas’ selectors would be unwise not to go with the soon-to-retire Morne Morkel, who was a surprise omission from the second rubber in Port Elizabeth.

The reasons for Morkel’s potential selection are pretty basic. At 84 Test caps, he’s a pretty experienced man to bring in.

He is three wickets short of 300 with two Tests to reach the target.

Morkel just has a last man standing aura about him.

But before we extol his virtues, perhaps we should look at what the Proteas stand to lose if Rabada doesn’t get a back-door entry into the Cape Town Test.

Like most people, former Proteas coach Eric Simons thinks Rabada’s absence will give Australia an advantage in the remaining two Tests.

“The most obvious factor is that he seems to have a massive psychological hold on them,” said Simons.

“We know he’s a high-quality performer who’s able to take crucial wickets at important times.

“But it’s not just the wickets. There’s been a lot of chatter about how quick his arm action is.

“You get situations where the opposition is never comfortable against one guy.

“In the dressing room they’ll talk among themselves about how hard he hits the bat.

“That’s what Rabada’s done to them.

“I think they just haven’t felt entirely comfortable against him.”

According to Simons, Rabada’s absence would give the visitors’ bowling attack the upper hand.

“If you asked the captains which of the two attacks they would take, I think they would go with Australia.

“The South African bowlers are good as individuals but it all comes down to how they complement each other.

“We haven’t seen that with the Proteas because they keep changing the line-up.

“Bowling units and partnership are complex but important.

“The Aussies have been bowling together for much longer and they all know their roles.”

Simons said he’d be surprised if Morkel didn’t replace Rabada.

“There is an emotional side to it in terms of his milestone, but choosing someone like Morkel means the team is choosing a player with experience.

“Cape Town is a place where you’ve got to pitch it up to get wickets.

“You have to aim to hit the bails at Newlands.

“Two years ago I would have said no to Morkel but he’s recently got more LBWs and bowled wickets than he’s done throughout most of his career.

“He’ll be great at hitting the bails.”

Simons said keeping David Warner and Australian captain Steve Smith quiet was key to putting up a good fight in the second Test.

He said the best way to achieve that was to hatch the right bowling plans to employ against the Aussie cricketers.

“People always know where to bowl to Warner but the problem has been execution.

“If you have a plan you must trust it and be patient even when you’re being hit for fours.

“With Smith I think they’ve bowled the right length more than anything.

“I’ve always felt that if you bowl the right length you can sometimes get away with the wrong line.

“If you bowl the right length with Smith - which is bail height and just outside off in that fourth off-stump region - you limit his scoring options.”

Read more on:    australia  |  proteas  |  eric simons  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Baartman puts Knights back into contention

2018-03-17 20:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
20-year-old smashes Wayde's 200m SA record Red-hot Stormers turn it on to down Blues Woeful Sharks crash to Brumbies defeat Stormers pivot Willemse lightens SA unease Lions avoid historic upset against Sunwolves
Tana Umaga chats to Sport24 Heyneke linked to top job in French Top 14 Kaplan: Bulls prop deserved red! 3 records tumble at ASA senior champs SA ref removed from England v Ireland clash

Fixtures
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Your thoughts on the two-Test suspension handed down by the ICC to Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Homeless man cheers on cyclists at CT Cycle Tour
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 