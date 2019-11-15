NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

England's Anderson could be back for SA tour

2019-11-15 14:06
James Anderson
James Anderson (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - England pace bowler James Anderson has revealed he is "progressing nicely" as he steps up his return from a calf injury.

Anderson only bowled four overs in the first Ashes Test against Australia earlier this year before suffering the injury.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker missed the rest of the Ashes and remains sidelined for the current tour of New Zealand.

But on Friday the Lancashire star tweeted a video of him bowling in a net session alongside former England batsmen Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott, as well as an encouraging update on his fitness.

"Another day of building up my bowing. Progressing nicely. Happy the two guys on the right weren't batting!" Anderson said.

Although Anderson was omitted from the New Zealand trip in order to build up his fitness, the 37-year-old could feature when England head to South Africa.

The series in South Africa begins on Boxing Day and forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Read more on:    england  |  proteas  |  james anderson  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICTURE | Siya Kolisi accepts the #FafChallenge, dons his SA undies Ex-Bok scrumhalf: Guscott's comments make no sense Next Rassie task: Regain ground on All Blacks Frans Steyn to return to Bloemfontein in 2020 WATCH | Eddie Jones spots something he likes on Beast's wrist
EXCLUSIVE: Neil de Kock chats to Sport24 Nortje committed to SA as he looks to get Proteas career going Graeme Smith withdraws interest in top Cricket SA job Mitchell reveals he turned down Super Rugby coaching gig Ex-Bok scrumhalf: Guscott's comments make no sense

Fixtures
Tuesday, 17 December 2019
South Africa XI v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Friday, 20 December 2019
South Africa A v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Vote

Following the Proteas' dire tour of India, how will their 4-Test series against England pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 