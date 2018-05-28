NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Elgar's ODI return for the Proteas 'possible'

2018-05-28 21:27
Dean Elgar (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas coach Ottis Gibson hinted that the side could call-up Test opener Dean Elgar for the one-day squad and possibly the Cricket World Cup next year.

Gibson spoke to reporters on Monday to give some insight to the Proteas plans for the showcase event in in England and Wales in 2019. 

READ: Ottis Gibson 'shocked' by AB retirement

Elgar, who has only played six ODIs for the Proteas thus far, has impressed this summer for Surrey.

Elgar has made seven appearances on his second stint at the club with three coming in the County Championship and four in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

So far, the Proteas opening batsman scored 402 runs across nine innings, at an average of 44.66.

On Sunday, Elgar fell 13 runs short of a century as his 87 helped to push Surrey to a six-wicket win over Essex.

Gibson suggested that with the sudden retirement of AB de Villiers, Elgar's experience in England could be vital for next year's all-important World Cup.

"One of the things I said earlier on was that when it comes to picking a team for a World Cup, we will pick guys that we believe can go and perform in those conditions," said Gibson.

"Dean playing county cricket now puts himself in the picture obviously.

"When you look at his record playing white ball cricket, he is not out of the picture. But since I've been here, we haven't looked at Dean him (for the one day squad)," said the Proteas coach.

"But now with what's happened with AB and you're looking at experience in English conditions, someone like Dean I would imagine will come into the conversation."

Gibson's next assignment will be in July when the Proteas tour Sri Lanka to play two Tests, five ODIs and a solitary T20I.

Read more on:    proteas  |  surrey  |  ottis gibson  |  dean elgar  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

How the Proteas fared at the 2018 IPL

2018-05-28 20:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Twitter reacts: Bok captain Kolisi makes history Bok squad for Wales reveals Rassie's greater plans Erasmus names Springbok squad for June Tests Du Toit, Kolisi Bok skippers 60 & 61 ... but who were the first 59? Kolisi named Bok captain, Du Toit to lead v Wales
Siya: A splendid moment for SA rugby Super Rugby playoff picture: SA sides scrambling! Boks v Wales LIVE on SuperSport 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15 Ottis Gibson 'shocked' by AB retirement

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 