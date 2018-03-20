NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Elgar: Fans are missing a fantastic series!

2018-03-20 06:59
Kagiso Rabada and David Warner (Gallo)
Lloyd Burnard - Cape Town

Cape Town - Cricket fans in South Africa are missing a good Test series. 

That's the view of Proteas opener Dean Elgar, who believes that there has been far too much focus on the "noise" surrounding some of the heated exchanges between Australian and South African players. 

As a result, Elgar says, the quality of the cricket on offer has become a side-show.

The series is tied at 1-1 after two Tests and there have been some superb individual performances so far. 

Mitchell Starc's devastating reverse swing bowling in the first Test effectively won his side the match in Durban, but Aiden Markram's 143 in a losing cause was one of the best Test knocks you will see. 

Then, in Port Elizabeth, Kagiso Rabada's incredible match figures of 11/150 swung the game South Africa's way while AB de Villiers' 126* was an innings that he described as one of the best of his career. 

Yet, despite all of that, the focus in this series has centred around an off-field confrontation between David Warner and Quinton de Kock and then a brushing of shoulders between Rabada and Steve Smith in PE. 

According to Elgar, it's time to put the focus back on the cricket.

"It's been quite a hectic last two weeks with everything that has been happening behind the scenes ... not even the cricket-related stuff which people are actually missing," he said.

"There has been so much noise that people have actually forgotten that there is such a great Test series happening between two strong and competitive teams. It's just a pity that all this back-room noise is hindering an exciting Test series."

That says, Elgar knows that there will always be sledging on the field when these two sides meet.

"It comes from both sides, but it's what you expect when you play against quality opposition," he said.

"There is going to be some niggle and a few words. The intensity should be there ... that's what makes this format still exciting in my eyes.

"I've been on the receiving end of it as well, but I've dished it out a bit too."

The third Test gets underway in Cape Town on Thursday, while the Proteas are expecting a decision from the ICC on Wednesday relating to Rabada's appeal hearing following his two-Test suspension. 

Guptill on standby for England Test

2018-03-20 07:42

