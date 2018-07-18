NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Elgar 'humbled and proud' to join 50 Test club

2018-07-18 20:02
Dean Elgar (AP)
Cape Town - Proteas opening batsman Dean Elgar says that he is "very proud and extremely honoured" to be a part of the Proteas 50 Test club.

Elgar became the 20th player to have played a half-century of Tests for South Africa in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

He joined fellow South African greats, which include team-mates Faf du Plessis (53*), Vernon Philander (55*), Dale Steyn (87*) and Hashim Amla (118*).

Elgar did not captalise on the big occasion in Galle - only making 8 and 4 - as the Proteas were thrashed by 278 runs.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank fans and family on a "very special moment" in his career.

"Having the opportunity to wear the Green and Gold is a very Proud and extremely Honouring moment in a SA Cricketers’ life but to join the 50 Test Club is a very special moment for me. Very humbled by the support shown by friends, family and fans," wrote Elgar.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure serving @OfficialCSA and the mighty Proteas," he added.

Since making his debut in 2012 for the Proteas, Elgar has scored 3 206, made 11 centuries with an average of 41.63 and has taken 14 wickets as a part-time spinner.

Elgar's next assignment will be to bat the Proteas to victory as they trail the Sri Lankans 1-0 in their two-match Test series.

The second Test is scheduled to get under way in Colombo on Friday (06:30 SA time).

