NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Elgar 'frustrated' by 'stupid' dismissals

2018-03-21 11:33
Dean Elgar (Getty)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - Proteas opener Dean Elgar says he is "frustrated" with how his 2018 has gone so far. 

Elgar was superb for the Proteas in 2017, finishing the year with 1 128 runs at an average of 53.71. Over that 12-month period, Elgar carded five centuries and four half-centuries, and he finished the third-highest run scorer in Test cricket that year. 

2018, though, has been more of a challenge. 

It hasn't been easy with the Proteas having hosted India on three bowling friendly pitches before turning their attention to the Australians, who themselves boast one of the best seam attacks in world cricket. 

Elgar, though, has soldiered on. In five matches and 10 innings so far this year, he has scored 285 runs at an average of just 31.66.

His 86* against India in the second innings of the final Test in Johannesburg, on a wicket that was near-impossible to bat on, was a reminder of how valuable he is to the South African cause. 

In the Australia series, though, Elgar is averaging just 19.50 from four knocks.

"It's been a little bit frustrating. I actually feel that I'm batting nicely," Elgar told reporters at Newlands this week.

"I'm getting through all the tough parts and I'm letting myself down with silly, stupid and uncharacteristic kind of dismissals.

"It's something I've thought about and reflected on and I know it's not what our team requires. Our team requires me to try and bat out a day and that puts us in a great position.

"It's always going to be difficult to follow up on a very good year last year, but I am aware of it.

"As a player you need to address certain things with yourself and try and get past it."

Elgar's opening partner Aiden Markram, meanwhile, has scored 207 runs this series at an average of 51.75

The third Test between the Proteas and the Aussies starts on Thursday at Newlands.

Read more on:    proteas  |  dean elgar  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Smith slams decision to overturn Rabada ban

2018-03-21 10:14

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Freed Rabada: Viva, sanity returns! Jake White: Willemse is my Bok flyhalf Smith slams decision to overturn Rabada ban Rabada cleared, free to play at Newlands CSA hopes Rabada drama forces ICC rethink
Aussies 'excited' by Rabada ruling Dyantyi Lions' shining light in early rounds Tweets aside, 'Big Vern' the king of Cape Town Lions name 25-man squad for Argentina trip Bulls to appoint interim president

Fixtures
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Your thoughts on the two-Test suspension handed down by the ICC to Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Cavendish in sickening crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 