Elgar 'frustrated' by 'stupid' dismissals

Cape Town - Proteas opener Dean Elgar says he is "frustrated" with how his 2018 has gone so far.

Elgar was superb for the Proteas in 2017, finishing the year with 1 128 runs at an average of 53.71. Over that 12-month period, Elgar carded five centuries and four half-centuries, and he finished the third-highest run scorer in Test cricket that year.

2018, though, has been more of a challenge.

It hasn't been easy with the Proteas having hosted India on three bowling friendly pitches before turning their attention to the Australians, who themselves boast one of the best seam attacks in world cricket.

Elgar, though, has soldiered on. In five matches and 10 innings so far this year, he has scored 285 runs at an average of just 31.66.

His 86* against India in the second innings of the final Test in Johannesburg, on a wicket that was near-impossible to bat on, was a reminder of how valuable he is to the South African cause.

In the Australia series, though, Elgar is averaging just 19.50 from four knocks.

"It's been a little bit frustrating. I actually feel that I'm batting nicely," Elgar told reporters at Newlands this week.

"I'm getting through all the tough parts and I'm letting myself down with silly, stupid and uncharacteristic kind of dismissals.

"It's something I've thought about and reflected on and I know it's not what our team requires. Our team requires me to try and bat out a day and that puts us in a great position.

"It's always going to be difficult to follow up on a very good year last year, but I am aware of it.

"As a player you need to address certain things with yourself and try and get past it."

Elgar's opening partner Aiden Markram, meanwhile, has scored 207 runs this series at an average of 51.75.

The third Test between the Proteas and the Aussies starts on Thursday at Newlands.