Durban snubbed for England Test series

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced a bumper programme of home international fixtures for the 2019/20 summer against England and Australia.

England will be the guests for the first part of the summer from mid-December until mid-February and will play four Test matches, three One-Day Internationals and three T20 International matches.

Australia will arrive in mid-February to play three T20 International matches followed by three One-Day Internationals.

"This will be a huge summer both for our Proteas, who are currently ranked in the top three in all three formats, and for our fans who can look forward to action-packed and top-quality entertainment against two of the powerhouses of world cricket," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"The Test matches will take on particular significance as this will be our first home series in the ICC World Test Championship following our away series in India in October. I am delighted also to announce that we will be working closely with SA Tourism around the Test host venues of Pretoria, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg to ensure that this series creates a win-win situation both for cricket and the South African economy.

"The two T20 International series take on extra relevance as we start our preparation for the ICC World T20 to be played in Australia in October and November next year.

"The Pink One-Day International against England at the Wanderers Stadium will once again be a highlight of our ODI series.

"Our fans now have the opportunity to make their holiday plans in good time so that they can watch the Proteas in action in their favourite formats," concluded Moroe.

South Africa v England fixtures:

December 17-18 - Inv. XI vs England, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (10h00)

December 20 - 22 - SA 'A' vs England, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (10h00)

December 26-30 - 1st Test - South Africa vs England, SuperSport Park, Centurion (10h00)



January 3-8 - 2nd Test - South Africa vs England, Newlands, Cape Town (10h30)



January 16-20 - 3rd Test - South Africa vs England St George's Park, Port Elizabeth (10h00)



January 24-28 - 4th Test - South Africa vs England, Wanderers, Johannesburg (10h00)



January 31 - SA Inv. XI vs England - Paarl (10h00)

February 1 - SA Inv. XI vs England - Paarl (10h00)



February 4 - 1st ODI - South Africa vs England, Newlands, Cape Town (13h00)



February 7 - 2nd ODI - South Africa vs England, Kingsmead, Durban (13h00)

February 9 - 3rd ODI - South Africa vs England, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (10h00)



February 12 - 1st T20I - South Africa vs England, Buffalo Park, East London (18h00)



February 14 - 2nd T20I - South Africa vs England, Kingsmead, Durban (18h00)



February 16 - 3rd T20I - South Africa vs England, SuperSport Park, Centurion (14h30)

South Africa v Australia fixtures:

February 21 - 1st T20I - South Africa vs Australia, Wanderers, Johannesburg (18h00)

February 23 - 2nd T20I - South Africa vs Australia, St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth (14h30)

February 26 - 3rd T20I - South Africa vs Australia, Newlands, Cape Town (18h00)



February 29 - 1st ODI - South Africa vs Australia, Boland Park, Paarl (13h00)

March 4 - 2nd ODI - South Africa vs Australia Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (13h00)



March 7 - 3rd ODI - South Africa vs Australia, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom (10h00)