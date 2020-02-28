NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Duminy's dedication to changing lives through cricket

2020-02-28 11:52
JP Duminy (Lloyd Burnard)
JP Duminy (Lloyd Burnard)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - Now fully retired from cricket, former Proteas star JP Duminy isn't quite sure what the next chapter in his professional life holds. 

He has proven himself to be a more than useful television commentator, he has a passion for business culture and he sees himself coaching one day, but at this very moment nothing is confirmed. 

For most, that would be daunting, but Duminy is fully invested in his JP21 Foundation and, on Thursday, the organisation took a significant step in its five-year history when a cricket oval was unveiled at Hyacinth Primary School in Mitchells Plain. 

Through the foundation, Duminy is using the sport that gave him everything as a vehicle for change in the community where he grew up. 

Six concrete pitches have already been laid down at various schools in the area, but Thursday's unveiling was different. In addition to the new astro, two concrete nets have also been constructed at the school while work is being done to get the grass outfield up to scratch. 

It may not seem like a lot, but to the nearly 1 400 learners at Hyacinth it is significant. 

JP Duminy

The JP21 Foundation effectively facilitates all primary school cricket in Mitchells Plain and a statistic that Duminy is particularly proud of is that, through his investment, the number of primary schools that now play cricket in the area has risen from four to 38 in five years. 

"It's just really special to have an opportunity to leave a legacy after a playing career that I'm extremely proud of," Duminy told Sport24 on Thursday. 

"Where you really leave a legacy, I believe, is in investing in people and the next generation.

"Hopefully this will help provide these youngsters with an opportunity to make something of themselves and hopefully we will see the next Proteas player coming from Mitchells Plain."

There are three full-time employees at JP21 while Duminy himself is enjoying the opportunity to spend more time on the ground at the various sites. It is a luxury he never had during his playing career. 

"The whole premise around the foundation is something my dad instilled in me at a young age and he had this vision of me giving back to the community I was from," said Duminy.

"I never knew how that was going to look, but five years ago this opportunity came about and I saw that for me to really make an imprint in the community, this was how we needed to do it.

"With me traveling throughout my playing career, I've not had an opportunity to really be hands on. Now that there is a little bit more time, I would like to invest into that."

JP Duminy

On Thursday, Duminy called in a favour from former Proteas team-mate David Miller, who spent time with the children during a coaching clinic. 

"I actually got a bit emotional when JP was talking because he comes from this area," Miller said.

"It might not seem like a lot to us, but it means so much to the kids."

Headmaster Cedric Anyster agreed. 

"This is really something that we can treasure and keep building on," he said.

"The learners here accept JP as part of the community. He lifts the morale of the learners."

JP Duminy

Read more on:    jp duminy  |  cape town  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ackermann opens up on being robbed at gunpoint in SA Weekend teams | Super Rugby - Week 5 Proteas: Bowling remedy that’s also a headache Stormers make 2 pack changes for Blues clash Rabada's sliding T20 stats a growing concern
Lloyd Harris spearheads SA Davis Cup charge Super Rugby: Highveld toast, but not the coast? OPINION | Is the Absa Premiership title slipping away from Kaizer Chiefs? Murray releases worrying update on injury SA Schools coaches confirmed for 2020

Fixtures
Saturday, 29 February 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Paarl 13:00
Wednesday, 04 March 2020
South Africa v Australia, , Bloemfontein 13:00
Saturday, 07 March 2020
South Africa v Australia, Potchefstroom 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the upcoming Proteas v Australia three-match T20 series?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 