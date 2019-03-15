NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Duminy to retire from ODI cricket after World Cup

2019-03-15 10:18
JP Duminy (AP)
Cape Town - JP Duminy has confirmed that he will retire from ODI cricket following the completion of the 2019 World Cup in England.

The 34-year-old, who has 193 ODIs to his name, has only just returned to the Proteas fold following a lengthy lay-off with a shoulder injury. 

He is, however, expected to be part of the 15-man squad that will be tasked with winning a first-ever World Cup for South Africa. 

The news was confirmed on Friday. 

Duminy, like Imran Tahir who announced his retirement from ODI cricket last week, will still be available for the Proteas in T20 cricket. 

It means that Duminy will play in his final ODI in South Africa at his home ground of Newlands on Saturday when the Proteas take on Sri Lanka in the fifth and final ODI. 

"The last few months on the sidelines have given me an opportunity to re-assess my career going forward and to plot some goals I’d like to achieve in the future," Duminy said.

"I will still be available to play international and domestic T20 cricket, but would also like to invest more time towards my growing family, who are my number one priority.

"I have been privileged to live out my dream playing a sport I love, and I am forever grateful for the support I have received from my team mates, coaches, family, friends and fans throughout the years."

Duminy has scored 5 047 ODI runs at an average of 37.38 while he has also chipped in with 68 wickets. 

