Duminy: Senior batsmen have to take responsibility

Cape Town - South Africa captain JP Duminy said the senior batsmen in
the Proteas team, himself included, must take responsibility for the defeat in
the T20I against India at the Wanderers on Sunday.
The home team went down by 28 runs in the first of three
T20Is after being set a target of 204 with Duminy (3) and David Miller (9) -
batting at number three and four respectively - again failing with the bat.
With injuries robbing the Proteas of the services of skipper
Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla being
rested, the hosts were short on experience in the line-up.
Opening batsman Reeza Hendriks scored his maiden T20I
half-century and shared in a stand of 81 with Farhaan Behardien (39) but they
were the only two to make any meaningful contributions with the willow.
Duminy said after the game: "I thought it was a decent
total to chase down, especially at this venue.
"I was pretty happy with chasing 204. Unfortunately
from batting perspective - that's been our achilles heel throughout this Indian
tour in the short format.
"As players and as senior batters we have to take
responsibility for that, we've got to look ourselves in the mirror, ask how we
can improve and get better."
The Proteas must now win the second T20I in Centurion on
Wednesday of they want to have any chance of winning the series.