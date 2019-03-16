NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Duminy: Proteas have depth to excel beyond 2019

2019-03-16 10:57
JP Duminy (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - For at least a couple of years now, hardened South African cricket followers have been contemplating life post-2019 with a hint of trepidation.

All roads this year lead to the World Cup in England where the Proteas will try one more time to go the distance, but there is an element of the unknown that lurks beyond that tournament. 

Both JP Duminy and Imran Tahir have announced that they will retire from ODI cricket following the completion of the World Cup, while fast bowler Dale Steyn has hinted that he will do the same in an effort to prolong his Test career. 

It is also difficult to see 35-year-old Hashim Amla continuing with white ball cricket, while 34-year-old Faf du Plessis is likely to stay on as skipper, but for how much longer? 

In the Test side, Vernon Philander is 33-years-old.

With AB de Villiers well and truly done with international cricket, the Proteas are approaching the end of an era and before long a number of fresher, younger players will have to be backed across all formats. 

That process has already started, but when the likes of Amla, Steyn, Tahir, Duminy and Philander are all done, then the depth in South African cricket will undoubtedly be tested. 

"There is going to be a transition period, there is no doubt, but I think we will be stronger for it," Duminy told media in Cape Town on Friday.

"We have seen that the game of cricket carries on and no player is bigger than the game or the team.

"The state and health of South African cricket, I feel, is in a good place. There are some good cricketers coming through."

Duminy conceded that there might be a period of mixed results for the Proteas as they look to find their feet with a new crop of regulars.

"The transition can be one where there is a bit of an up and down period and we don't know how that is going to play out," he said.

"I think the stock that we possess in South African cricket is really good.

"There are some exciting cricketers coming through who I personally feel will represent South African cricket for many years, so I am excited to see what the future holds."

Duminy will play his last ODI in South Africa when the Proteas take on Sri Lanka in the 5th ODI at Newlands.

 

Read more on:    proteas  |  jp duminy  |  cape town  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
United to face Barcelona in Champions League quarter-finals Stormers too good for Jaguares at Newlands Bangladesh 'minutes' from being caught up in NZ mosque massacre WP Cricket announces R750m Newlands upgrade AB: 'No regrets' over Proteas retirement
AB de Villiers chats to Sport24 Duminy to retire from ODI cricket after World Cup Rob Kempson unveiled as new Kings director No problem for Mercedes if Hamilton skydives or surfs Baseball reveals rule changes for 2019/2020

Fixtures
Saturday, 16 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Cape Town 13:00
Tuesday, 19 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Cape Town 18:00
Friday, 22 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 