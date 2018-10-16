Duminy injury blow for Proteas, Mzansi Super League

Cape Town - Proteas all-rounder, JP Duminy, will undergo surgery on an injury to his right shoulder which rules him out of the upcoming limited-overs tour to Australia and the Mzansi Super League (MSL).

Duminy was announced as the marquee player for the Cape Town Blitz, and will be replaced by Quinton de Kock.

"JP aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe," Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee said.

"The injury will require surgical management thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming MSL.

"At the moment we can’t say how long he will be out for, that is dependent on the results from the surgery."

The Proteas squad for the Australia tour will be announced later this week.