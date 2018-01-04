Du Plessis rates Steyn the 'best in the world'

Cape Town - Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis believes that Dale Steyn is still the best bowler in the world despite being short on game time.

That said, there is no guarantee that the 'Phalaborwa Express' will feature in the first Test against India at Newlands on Friday.

Du Plessis spoke on Thursday about the difficulties he was having in selecting the right combination for the Test, and with Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander all expected to play, Steyn's inclusion is up in the air at this stage.

But, according to the skipper, Steyn is looking as good as ever in the nets.

"Dale, for me, is the best bowler in the world," Du Plessis said.

"He hasn’t played for a while and he hasn’t got the overs under his legs that he possibly would have wanted, but facing Dale in the nets it feels like the skill hasn’t gone anywhere.

"It feels like he’s bowling with the same pace and the same swing, so skill-wise he’s gone nowhere. It feels like he’s just jumped back on that bicycle."