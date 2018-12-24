NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Donald: Steyn deserves record in front of home crowd

2018-12-24 10:19
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Cape Town - Allan Donald believes that Dale Steyn deserves to be crowned the most successful bowler in South African Test cricket history.

Currently tied with Shaun Pollock on 421 Test scalps, Steyn needs just one more to become his country's all-time leading wicket-taker in the format. 

That will almost certainly happen in front of his home crowd at Centurion when the Proteas take on Pakistan in the first of three Tests starting on Boxing Day. 

Donald, considered one of the great bowlers of his generation, believes that Steyn fully deserves that special moment.

"I think Dale will experience something similar to what I had in 2002 when I came out against New Zealand in Bloemfontein and had the opportunity to get to 300 wickets," Donald told Netwerk24

"Centurion is where he learnt everything about cricket.

"It's going to be incredible, especially because he is bowling so well again.

"To do it in front of his friends and family will be a great story and hopefully there will be a lot of people there."

Donald finished his Test career with 330 Test wickets, leaving him as the fourth-highest South African behind Pollock, Steyn and Makhaya Ntini (390). 

