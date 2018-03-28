NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Disgraced Warner quits as Hyderabad IPL captain

2018-03-28 08:50
David Warner (Sportzpics)
Related Links

New Delhi - Disgraced Australian batsman David Warner on Wednesday stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad over the ball-tampering scandal, the team announced.

READ: Lehmann unaware of ball-tampering claim Cricket Australia

Australia captain Steve Smith had already been replaced as skipper of rival side Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich Twenty20 competition due to start next month as the controversy rages on.

"In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the team will be announced shortly," Sunrisers chief executive K. Shanmugam said on the team's Twitter page.

Smith, his deputy Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft have all been sent home from South Africa with Cricket Australia announce further punishments for the trio later on Wednesday.

Smith and Warner were both involved in the decision to tamper with the ball that has erupted into a major scandal.

Smith has already been handed a one-Test International Cricket Council ban for cheating in the Cape Town match last week and Bancroft was docked 75 percent of his match fee. CA chief James Sutherland said the trio would face further sanctions "within 24 hours" which could be bans that mean Smith and Warner may lose out on their lucrative IPL deals.

Warner and Smith were retained by the Royals and Sunrisers for $1.9 million each, putting them among the highest-paid foreign stars of the Twenty20 tournament.

Hyderabad will host Royals in their opening match of the season on April 9. The IPL starts two days earlier in Mumbai.

The controversy surrounding Smith and Warner exploded on day three of the Cape Town Test last week, when Bancroft was caught using yellow tape to alter the condition of the ball before attempting to hide it in down his trousers.

Smith took responsibility for Bancroft's actions, admitting the move was planned by the team's "leadership group". He called it "a big mistake".

NEXT ON SPORT24X

'Win, win, win' - How Lehmann ethos hurt Aussie cricket

2018-03-28 08:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Warner goes 'rogue' as trouble looms Explosive new Oz cheat claim: WHOLE team in on plan PICS: Smith leads Aussies on airport 'walk of shame' Was Steve Smith lying? Shocking footage suggests he was! 27 of the best Oz ball-tampering memes and jokes!
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 6 Dawie Snyman: Ban SA ref for a year! No-mercy Proteas 1 match from history Morris 6-for takes Titans to Sunfoil Series title Was Steve Smith lying? Shocking footage suggests he was!

Fixtures
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Klopp and Gerrard talk management
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 