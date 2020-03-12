NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

'Disappointed' Rassie wants Proteas to keep winning momentum

2020-03-12 19:47
Rassie van der Dussen
Rassie van der Dussen (Getty Images)
Related Links

Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen hopes that his side can continue to feed off their form against Australia in the away ODI series against India.

The first of three ODIs between India and the Proteas was abandoned on Thursday without a ball being bowled following persistent rain in Dharamshala.

The Proteas were seen practicing in the indoor nets (video below) during the rain delay at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Van der Dussen expressed his disappointment over not playing at the picturesque ground, which overlooks the Himalayas.

"It's really disappointing as a player to come here, see the beautiful ground and passionate fans and not being able to get out on the park," said Van der Dussen in Dharamshala.

"You can't control that. There's still two games in the series so we've got to work hard and really prepare ourselves as best as we can for the conditions we're going to face now."

The Proteas come off a 3-0 ODI win against Australia, Van der Dussen hopes that his side will continue to feed off that excellent form.

"India's one of the best teams in the world, especially in their conditions," he said.

"We will be looking to keep that form and momentum going after the Australia series."

The second ODI is expected to get under way in Lucknow on Sunday (10:00 SA time).

The Proteas are continuing their tour of India despite the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted the postponement of top sporting events across the globe.

The team is travelling with CSA Chief Medical Officer Dr Shuaib Manjra and will keep abreast of the latest developments in India.

According to Times of India, the number of confirmed cases in India has gone past 70.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that the Indian Premier League could be played behind closed doors with the tournament scheduled to start on 29 March.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  rassie van der dussen  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Weekend teams | Super Rugby - Week 7 Dawson smashes SA to opening victory at Over-50s World Cup Fassi lauds Lambie's coaching impact at Sharks Why the Stormers had to let Notshe go Injuries, confusion but no excuses: Super Rugby talking points
Wyn Jones to match McCaw's world Test cap record Rain washes out opening India v Proteas ODI Everitt names unchanged Sharks line-up for Stormers derby IPL could go 'TV-only' over coronavirus: official Lions move Alberts to lock for Blues showdown

Fixtures
Sunday, 15 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Lucknow 10:00
Wednesday, 18 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Kolkata 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the upcoming India v Proteas three-match ODI series?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 