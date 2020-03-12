'Disappointed' Rassie wants Proteas to keep winning momentum

Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen hopes that his side can continue to feed off their form against Australia in the away ODI series against India.



The first of three ODIs between India and the Proteas was abandoned on Thursday without a ball being bowled following persistent rain in Dharamshala.

The Proteas were seen practicing in the indoor nets (video below) during the rain delay at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Van der Dussen expressed his disappointment over not playing at the picturesque ground, which overlooks the Himalayas.

"It's really disappointing as a player to come here, see the beautiful ground and passionate fans and not being able to get out on the park," said Van der Dussen in Dharamshala.

"You can't control that. There's still two games in the series so we've got to work hard and really prepare ourselves as best as we can for the conditions we're going to face now."

The Proteas come off a 3-0 ODI win against Australia, Van der Dussen hopes that his side will continue to feed off that excellent form.



"India's one of the best teams in the world, especially in their conditions," he said.

"We will be looking to keep that form and momentum going after the Australia series."

The second ODI is expected to get under way in Lucknow on Sunday (10:00 SA time).

The Proteas are continuing their tour of India despite the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted the postponement of top sporting events across the globe.

The team is travelling with CSA Chief Medical Officer Dr Shuaib Manjra and will keep abreast of the latest developments in India.

According to Times of India, the number of confirmed cases in India has gone past 70.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that the Indian Premier League could be played behind closed doors with the tournament scheduled to start on 29 March.

Still At It | ??????????



The boys might not be on field but nothing changes ??‍??



The grind & graft never stops ??



Still determined as ever in case there's any word from the middle ???



Now that’s how you inspire true #ProteaFire??#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Adab9zJM3v — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 12, 2020

- Compiled by Lynn Butler