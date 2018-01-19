NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Dhoni defends India after SA series loss

2018-01-19 17:21
Virat Kohli (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - India wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni was questioned over the Test side's disappointing series loss to South Africa.

The Proteas defeated the world No 1 team by 135 runs at Centurion on Tuesday to clinch the three-match Test series 2-0 with one Test remaining.

Instead of bashing the under-fire side, Dhoni decided to look at the positives when analysing Virat Kohli and his charges performance in South Africa thus far.

"I would say look at the positives. To win a Test match you need 20 wickets and we have taken 20 wickets," Dhoni was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

"If you are not able to get 20 wickets, you can't win a Test match irrespective of whether you are playing in India or you are playing outside. But that is the big positive. We are taking 20 wickets."

READ: AB: Proteas plan to tame 'fighting' India

Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket in 2015, believes that once India start scoring runs consistently then it will become easier for the team to win.

"When we can take 20 wickets, this means we are always in a position to win Test match. Once you start scoring runs, you will be there," said the former India skipper.

Dhoni will be flying to South Africa in a few weeks time as he will likely participate in the six one-day international (ODI) scheduled next month.

However, Kohli and his side still have one more gruelling red-ball hurdle to face when they play for pride in the 'dead-rubber' third and final Test at the Wanderers, starting on Wednesday, January 24.

india  |  proteas  |  virat kohli  |  ms dhoni  |  cricket
Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka for biggest ODI win

2018-01-19 16:51

