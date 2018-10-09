Debut 50 from Rassie vd Dussen drives Proteas

Cape Town - The Proteas have posted a competitive total of 160/8 after winning the toss and batting first in the first T20 International against Zimbabwe at Buffalo Park in East London.

LIVE: Proteas v Zimbabwe, 1st T20

The home side were off to the worst possible start with debutant Gihahn Cloete (3) caught at first slip by Hamilton Masakadza off Kyle Jarvis in the first over.

Quinton de Kock (5) followed in the second over, top-edging Christopher Mpofu to leave the Proteas on 11-2.

Rassie van der Dussen, the Proteas' second debutant on the night joined captain Faf du Plessis at the wicket and the pair batted aggressively, particularly Du Plessis.

He fell in the sixth over, caught at deep extra-cover off spinner Brandon Mavuta for 34 off 20 balls (5x4, 2x6).

David Miller was next in, joining van der Dussen.

The pair started slowly but kept the scoreboard ticking over with singles and the occasional boundary.

Van der Dussen went to his 50 in the 16th over off 39 balls which included 5 boundaries and a six.

Just as the Proteas were looking accelerate, first Miller (39) and van der Dussen (56) fell to Jarvis and Mpofu respectively.

Christiaan Jonker fell for 8 as the Proteas ended in 160 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs, a decent enough score on a slowish wicket.

Jarvis was the pick of the visitors bowlers, with 3 for 37 while Mpofu picked up 2 for 24.