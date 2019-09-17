NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

De Kock views Proteas captaincy as 'stepping stone'

2019-09-17 13:43
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock (AFP)
Cape Town - New Proteas T20 skipper Quinton de Kock is hoping that the added responsibility of leadership will benefit his game. 

The 26-year-old was named captain for three T20s in India this month, but the first of those was washed out without a ball bowled in Dharamshala on Sunday. 

A new era of South African cricket under the guidance of interim team director Enoch Nkwe will now get underway on Wednesday at Mohali where De Kock will lead the side into battle against Virat Kohli and his men. 

There is still no clarity over what the long-term plan is with the captaincy, with Cricket South Africa (CSA) leadership having said that full-time skipper Faf du Plessis remains part of the plans with next year's T20 World Cup in mind. 

Du Plessis is not in the T20 squad for the India series, but he will return to captain in next month's Test series against the Indians.

"I'm not too concerned," De Kock said of taking on the captaincy.

"It's just a new stepping stone in my career. It gives me a bit of extra responsibility in the team. We'll see how it goes.

"It can affect me negatively or positively ... I'm unsure at the moment. Hopefully I can still do well for the team and still do the best I can do."

Sunday's rain effectively turns the series into a tw0-match shootout.

"It's obviously a bit of a negative. We would have liked to have had three games against India leading into the World Cup," said De Kock.

"To lose out on a game is not ideal, but it is what it is and we'll have to deal with it. It's a two-match series now, I guess."

De Kock has captained the Proteas in two ODIs, but never in T20 cricket. 

Play on Wednesday will get underway at 15:30

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Fixtures
Wednesday, 18 September 2019
India v South Africa, , Mohali, Chandigarh 15:30
Sunday, 22 September 2019
India v South Africa, , Bangalore 15:30
Wednesday, 02 October 2019
India v South Africa, , Visakhapatnam 06:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
